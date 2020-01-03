Gov. Bill Lee’s first-ever tour of DENSO facilities Friday was quick.
Appropriate in that the visit was quickly arranged over the holidays for the governor to check out the new North America Central Region Technical Training Center at DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee in Maryville.
DENSO officials had invited the governor to the center’s grand opening for company associates in February, but Lee’s schedule was already set.
So what about Jan. 3? That’s when the governor would be flying to McGhee Tyson Airport before traveling toward Upper East Tennessee to announce GIVE grants. Would that work? Done.
In fact the governor, who previously headed Lee Co., his family’s construction business based in Franklin, was particularly interested in the visit. It fit with his pre-politician career.
“I love this stuff. My past life was I walked through plants on a regular basis, figuring out how we can help companies like yours maintain facilities and that sort of thing. I’ve worked with skilled workers all my life,” Lee said, speaking to DENSO officials and Blount community leaders from government and business.
“I understand why what you’re doing changes the life of people that live in this community,” he said. “I wish we had more and more companies like this one here. When we herald it, and when we support it, and when we create opportunities to partner you with the education system, it’s going to change more lives in this community. I’m excited about that.”
GIVE grants
As he did at Alcoa High School on a Dec. 6 visit to celebrate GIVE grants as part of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education program, Lee referenced how his family’s company started its own program to teach skills not typically available through public education.
“We employed about 1,500 people and we created a training center ourselves about 10 years ago and trained 1,000 people through that. And I remember thinking, if we could figure out how to partner with the education system in a greater way in high schools and junior colleges and TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) then we wouldn’t have to do it all ourselves as the employer.”
While this was Lee’s first visit to a DENSO facility — where he was greeted by Jack Helmboldt, DMTN president emeritus — it wasn’t his first contact with the company. He met in Japan with DENSO Corp. President and CEO Koji “Jack” Arima in June.
“We went to Japan to visit with the leadership because of my belief that this is one of the most important employers in Tennessee and you’re employing people that are a part of the future of workforce. The automotive industry is a major part of our economy here. It’s ever-changing and you’re ever-changing as a leader in this industry,” Lee said.
After visiting DENSO, the governor, who was accompanied by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee, an elementary school teacher when they met, traveled to Morristown and Elizabethon to announce GIVE grants to educational institutions in those communities.
Army Guard deploying
Before leaving Blount County, the Lees visited with more than 20 Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Alcoa, as they prepare for an upcoming overseas deployment.
The soldiers are from C Company’s Detachment 1 and D Company’s Detachment 3 of the 2-135th Aviation Regiment headquartered in Louisville. They will be departing for a 10-month deployment to Kosovo in the coming weeks as part of a NATO-led international peacekeeping force known as Kosovo Force that has been serving in the region since 1999.
“On behalf of 6.7 million Tennesseans, we are forever grateful for your service and sacrifices that you and your families are willing to make for our great state. Thank you for protecting our country, our way of living, our freedom and our liberties that we enjoy every day. Maria and I will keep you and your families in our daily prayers,” Lee said in a statement to the troops released by the Tennessee National Guard.
