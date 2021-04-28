Gov. Bill Lee’s announcement Wednesday of $2.6 billion for 68 Tennessee Department of Transportation infrastructure projects across the state includes two significant Blount operations.
Introduced by Lee and TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright, the annually released three-year improvement plan this year encompasses a variety of road and bridge work in 45 counties.
Two of these are a portion of the Relocated Alcoa Highway (U.S. Highway 129) project and an expansion of Pellissippi Parkway (Interstate 140) from near Emory Church Road in Knox County to Alcoa Highway in Blount.
Relocated Alcoa Highway work was listed as a “critical transportation project” in a Wednesday news release from Lee’s office.
Plans on the Tennessee Department of Transportation website show it’s set for at least some construction starting in 2022: The relocation will have to be done in stages and planning documents show work next year will include “stage 1.” Because of the changing nature of Relocated Alcoa Highway project, it was not immediately clear where Stage 1 will be located.
When it’s finished, this project will reroute the highway from McGhee Tyson Boulevard to South Singleton Station Road near where Amazon.com is currently building a 1-million-square-foot warehouse.
According to reporting from The Daily Times, TDOT documents, and city of Alcoa meetings, TDOT is collaborating with local entities to build Pellissippi Parkway and Alcoa Highway access for the warehouse, a standalone TDOT effort that nevertheless influences the relocation project mentioned Wednesday.
“Investing in infrastructure is an important part of driving economic opportunity throughout our state,” Lee said in the release. “This funding — particularly for rural Tennessee — will help to keep Tennesseans safe and moving in the right direction.”
In addition to the 2022 budgeted program, partial plans for 2023 and 2024 are included for planning purposes, according to the release.
“The comprehensive multimodal program contains components for rail, waterway, and aviation projects, funds statewide initiatives to improve safety, and addresses congestion,” it stated.
It also provides funding for transit agencies in all 95 counties and metropolitan and rural planning organizations.
