The legal system is difficult to navigate for most people, but different communities face their own challenges when working through questions concerning the law. To help East Tennessee’s veteran population sort through such questions, several attorneys volunteered their time at the Veterans’ Legal Advice Clinic in Knoxville on Wednesday, March 8.
The Knoxville Bar Association, the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Lincoln Memorial and UT’s law schools, the Knoxville Barristers and the local Veterans’ Affairs office worked together to organize the event. Held on the second Wednesday of each month, the clinic aims to provide veterans with legal advice on a number of topics.
The clinic was first established in 2016. J. Spencer Fair, a Knoxville attorney and one of the clinic’s co-founders, volunteered to take the lead on starting the clinic — which follows similar efforts in Memphis — after attending a young lawyers meeting sponsored by the Knoxville Bar Association.
Though it switched to a phone-only option for part of the pandemic, the clinic now offers both in-person and over-the-phone services, Legal Aid of East Tennessee attorney Caitlin Torney told The Daily Times.
Just a few minutes after the Wednesday clinic began, all five of the lawyers providing advice were busy working with clients.
Veterans utilize the clinic’s services for a number of reasons. Clint Wren, a staff attorney with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, told The Daily Times that he’s dealt with issues such as family law, wills and landlord-tenant claims during the clinics. Final-year law student and Army veteran Olu Aboaba agreed, noting that his past experiences had enabled him to address some of that variety.
“If they can’t afford an attorney, and they need help, we all work together to find the organization that can take them,” Wren said. “It’s good to get advice and consider next steps. Sometimes, we are the next steps.”
But some veterans come to the clinic for issues that can be addressed using resources other than attorneys. “Quite a few come in for veterans’ benefits issues. We have Tom Humphries, who’s the Knox County Veterans Services Officer. He can help when it’s a nonlegal need, which, often, it is.” Fair said.
Howard Jenkins, at the clinic representing the Knox County Veterans Treatment Court, focuses his efforts on connecting veterans who have drug addictions to resources and mentorship services.
The court, Jenkins said, is “a five-step program, and when they get out of the program, in most cases, they get a clean slate. It’s a fresh start for them.”
