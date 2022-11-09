Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lenoir City man Tuesday, Nov. 8 after a car chase that spanned three counties. Christopher James McClanahan, 31, Kimbrell Road, was wanted in Loudon County and Lenoir city for carjacking and theft. McClanahan and another driver were injured in the pursuit.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, deputies on West Lamar Alexander Parkway observed a white Ford F-150 which matched the description of a car reported stolen out of Loudon County. According to a report, deputies believed the driver to be McClanahan, who they were told was “homicidal and suicidal” and had escaped from a hospital. The deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop while deputies set up spike strips ahead, but the truck accelerated away.
The spike strips failed to stop the truck, but deputies on the ground were able to identify the driver as McClanahan.
Deputies continued to pursue McClanahan, who they said reached speeds close to 100 mph and at one point forced another car off the road. They also said he avoided two additional spike strips while heading toward Knox County before eventually wrecking into two other motorists at the intersection of Kingston Pike and Smith Road.
According to a police report, McClanahan was trapped by the damage to the vehicle and had to be removed by law enforcement. Both he and one of the other drivers were transported by ambulance to Tennova Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said the total pursuit lasted 21 minutes and covered 23 miles. They followed the ambulance to the hospital and waited for McClanahan to be released before transporting him to the Blount County Correctional Facility without incident. He was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment, and is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
McClanahan’s charges in Loudon County are still pending. Loudon County Sheriff’s deputies and Lenoir City Police officers assisted in the pursuit.
