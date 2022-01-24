A Lenoir City man allegedly burglarized a Walland home, threatening two minor residents with a handgun and tying them up in their own bathroom.
Michael Lee Murrell Jr., 35, Lenoir City, was taken into custody in Knox County on Blount County warrants, according to information from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, Marian O’Briant. On Thursday, Jan. 20, Murrell was transported to the Blount County Justice Center and arrested by Blount County deputies. Murrell was charged with aggravated burglary, as well as two counts each of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.
Deputies responded to a report of a home invasion on the morning of Jan. 4. Two of the victims, both minor boys, reported that one of them had gone outside to investigate after hearing a loud, repetitive noise outside of a bedroom window at about 6:45 that morning. He then saw and was allegedly chased back into the residence by Murrell, whom the victim reported was holding a handgun.
Murrell allegedly put the gun to one of the victims’ heads and forced both of them into their bathroom. The two victims were then tied up as Murrel allegedly stole over a dozen items, valued at $5,900, from their residence.
The victims were eventually able to free themselves. About an hour after last hearing movement in the house, the victims left and ran to their neighbor’s residence for help. Deputies reported that the victims identified Murrell as the person responsible for the home invasion.
Murrell is being held in lieu of a $350,000 bond, pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
