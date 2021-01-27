A joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies led to the Tuesday arrest of a Lenoir City man on numerous charges, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.
Anthony Lynn Waldo, 48, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 26 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crystal methamphetamine) with intent to resell, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) with intent to resell, delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
He was being held on bonds totaling $250,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The Facebook post by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office states Waldo was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Big Springs Road after an investigation into the sale of heroin and crystal methamphetamine in and around Blount County.
The investigation spanned several months. Agents with both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force in arresting Waldo.
“During the arrest, Waldo was found with 25 grams (close to an ounce) of crystal methamphetamine, 92 grams (approximately 3 ounces) of heroin, several firearms, ammunition, and more than $1,000 in currency,” the post states.
Investigators continue to work the case.
“Sellers of heroin and methamphetamine continue to be our main focus,” Berrong said in the post. “With overdose deaths in our jurisdiction continuing to rise, we will pursue the sellers of those drugs as well as persons possessing firearms while being involved with the distribution of it.”
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.