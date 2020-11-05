The Lenoir City Police Department and FBI are searching for the "Bluetooth Bandit," who allegedly robbed Foothills Federal Credit Union in Lenoir City.
The man approached a teller at the credit union and demanded money at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release. The teller complied, and the man fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
The release describes the man as a white male in his 40s to early 50s and between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a Bluetooth headset, glasses, a blue gaiter over his face, a blue hat with a triangle logo on the front, blue jeans and a gray zip-up shirt, the release states.
Anyone who knows the man or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov or contact Lenoir City Police at 865-458-9081.
