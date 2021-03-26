A Lenoir City woman has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for deceiving elderly victims with an investment fraud scheme.
Christina Erin Myers, 39, was sentenced on March 25 by U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee Katherine A. Crytzer to 63 months in prison following her conviction on wire fraud and money laundering charges. Myers also was ordered to pay victims more than $400,000 in restitution.
The office of Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Frances M. Hamilton III announced Myers' sentencing in a Friday press release.
Myers in 2019 pleaded guilty to taking funds from elderly victims under the guise of purchasing real estate from Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes, then using the funds herself, specifically to keep running the scheme. She admitted to "marketing non-existent senior communities, and promoting fictitious investment opportunities," the release states.
Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation personnel, the Lenoir City Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank M. Dale, Jr. represented the United States.
