A new endowment at Maryville College will promote diversity, inclusion and tolerance on campus, the school.
Anita Baker Lerman, Class of 1982, and Elycia Lerman of Lambertville, New Jersey, funded the Lerman Endowment for Diversity, Inclusion and Tolerance.
In addition to training programs, the endowment will fund new resources for the college’s Center for Diversity & Inclusion, including books, videos and other training materials.
“Access and inclusion are distinct and vital components of a thriving, diverse campus community,” said Melanie Tucker, the college’s vice president and dean of students. “The generous Lerman Endowment not only provides timely and salient resources for our campus, it also reaffirms the belief within so many of our alumni in the necessity of giving back, in fostering capacity, and in supporting current and future Scots to do good on the largest possible scale.
“As the chief diversity officer, I welcome the opportunity to partner with the Center for Diversity & Inclusion and the Diversity Action Team, among others, to further promote and strengthen access, equity and inclusion for the multiple tenets of diversity within our campus tapestry,” Tucker said.
Anita Lerman, who serves on the Maryville College Alumni Association’s board of directors, said as a student in the late 1970s and early 1980s she found that the college welcomed diversity, and she is proud of the college’s long history of diversity since its founding in 1819.
“After much soul searching and guidance from Maryville College officials, we wanted to ensure that there would be a permanent source of funds to continue supporting diversity, inclusion and tolerance at MC,” the Lermans said. “At our current state of affairs in the U.S. today, this seems like an especially important investment.”
As the couple moved toward retirement, dedicating funds for an important cause at Maryville College was a top priority.
“Our faith, Judaism, is built on three tenants, tzedekah, tikkun olam and mitzvot — giving charity/supporting justice, healing the world, and doing good deeds. It is the coming together of all of these which are very much in alignment with Maryville College’s vision to do good on the greatest scale possible that led us to make an endowed gift and to focus it on diversity, inclusion and tolerance,” the Lermans added.
“We are excited that these funds will be entrusted to the college and pleased that students, alumni and administration will help to oversee their use,” they said. “We are also grateful to the college for assistance with outreach to expand these funds and hopeful that they will be used to continue the important work necessary to ensure that Maryville College continues its history of being an open and welcoming institution and one that inspires faculty, staff, students and graduates to strive for and benefit from diversity and inclusiveness.”
For information about establishing an endowment or supporting an existing endowment at Maryville College visit maryvillecollege.edu/endowedgifts or call 865-981-8200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.