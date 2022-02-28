To those who were raised in Texas, the name Sam Houston symbolizes the indelible bond that exists between that state and Tennessee. Houston allied himself with the brave “Texicans” intent on creating an independent republic on the land between the United States and Mexico by avenging their defeat at the Alamo with his victory over Mexican general López de Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto.
To be sure, that was hardly the whole of Houston’s accomplishments. A fierce ally of the Cherokee nation who lobbied the U.S. government on the tribe’s behalf, a public servant who served many roles in the state government of Tennessee, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, the renowned president of the Republic of Texas, and the only individual to serve as governor of two states, Texas and Tennessee, Houston’s record of achievement as both a statesman and a soldier easily eclipses many of those who have been hailed throughout our history.
Still, there are some who say his service record is often ignored. Jackie Bell, Assistant Director of the Sam Houston Schoolhouse in Blount County, is one of those who insists that even though Houston’s legacy is intrinsically tied to the history of East Tennessee, he doesn’t get the respect he’s due, especially from East Tennessee. Consequently, she and the other members of the Sam Houston Memorial Association of Blount County have made it their mission to educate people about the many achievements Houston attained throughout his 70 years of life.
“He doesn’t receive the recognition he should have, especially here in East Tennessee,” she said. “Little by little, we’re trying to change that.”
One of the ways they do just that is by encouraging people to visit the Sam Houston Schoolhouse, where Houston taught school at the age of 18. When he took the job in the one room log cabin in May, 1812, he was hoping to earn enough money to pay off his bar tab which had climbed to approximately $100. However, the classroom soon filled to capacity and students had to be turned away.
These days, the crowds are somewhat smaller, and the cabin, now a Tennessee state historic site that’s also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been rebuilt and restored at various times since its original construction by a Revolutionary War veteran named Andrew Kennedy and his neighbors. As a result, it still looks like it did during Houston’s tenure at the school. The teacher’s desk is at one end of the room while the planks that served as desks for the students, who ranged in age from six to 61, are lined up in rows across the center of the room and along the long narrow windows.
A number of other buildings also occupy the grounds, located at 3650 Old Sam Houston School Road in Maryville. A main building houses a replica of a general store, a meeting room, a shop, and a museum containing items that date back to Houston’s teaching tenure, including a desk that’s believed to have belonged to his father and a penny pencil and pair of brass knuckles that were found during one of the renovations and presumed to be the personal property of Houston himself. Native American artifacts, historical documents, books, drawings and photographs are also on display, along with various tools and household items once used by the early settlers of the region are on display as well.
In addition, the grounds house a pavilion, common areas and landscaped gardens that are maintained by the Blount County Master Gardners. Given the open areas and the rolling terrain, it’s easy to imagine how the property must have looked back in Houston’s day.
The schoolhouse’s season begins March 1 and a number of annual events are planned, including a Sam Houston birthday celebration on March 12 (featuring music from fiddler Leah Cushing), a Fairy Fest for kids on May 14, three living history gatherings taking place June 10-12, Serviceman Appreciation Day on July 16, Community Appreciation Day on Oct. 1 and a Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 19. Those are in addition to school field trips, home school days and private gatherings that take place throughout the year.
Bell said she hopes visitors will take the opportunity to visit the schoolhouse and even consider becoming members of the Sam Houston Memorial Association. The cost ranges from annual individual memberships of $10 and family memberships for $15, to contributing member status of $25 and lifetime memberships for $200. She also said that the organization is always looking for volunteers.
“Tennessee history tends to fall by the wayside,” Bell said. “It seems that there’s very little that’s specific to our state. When we talk about Tennessee, only two names are mentioned — Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley. Considering all Houston’s accomplishments, we should be very proud.”
For further information on the Sam Houston Schoolhouse, a complete list of events and membership applications, go to samhoustonhistoricschoolhouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.