Finding a cricket these days in East Tennessee may be even more unlikely than finding one in New York City, part of the plot for the story children across Blount County are reading for this year’s One Book Blitz.
By the time school’s out for the summer, however, they should be able to find plenty.
“I hope the book helps to generate a burst of curiosity among the kids, and the teachers and parents as they’re reading,” said John DiDiego, education director at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
“If you can be curious and be open to things that are out there,” he said, “every kid in Blount County can have an adventure with crickets this summer. There’s so much you can learn about and listen to them sing at night.”
In the fictional tale of “A Cricket in Times Square,” Mario’s curiosity about an unusual sound leads to his adventure.
According to Discover Life in America, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has 113 recorded species of orthoptera, the order of insects that includes crickets, katydids and grasshoppers. Four of those species were discovered and named right here.
“Crickets, katydids, grasshoppers, locusts are all really closely related,” DiDiego said. “They’re all hopping insects.”
But while grasshoppers eat plants exclusively and can turn into pests by stripping a farm field, DiDiego said crickets are more general feeders. “They can eat just about anything.”
This time of year, however, you’re unlikely to see or hear a cricket. Unless, DiDiego noted, “If you have a wet basement like I do, you may see camel crickets.”
In the summer, however, you may find them by looking under rocks or logs during the day.
“Insect life is tricky,” DiDiego said. “They’ve got to maintain a certain temperature and moisture balance, because they’re so small they could dry out or overheat or anything could happen to them.”
Female crickets lay their eggs with a long, needle-like tube from their abdomen, called can ovipositor.
“They’ll use that to sort of inject their eggs under logs, or under soil and leaf litter,” he explained.
If you hear a chirp, that’s a male cricket, probably looking for a mate.
Stridulating
The sound comes from stridulating. “That’s the word for rubbing body parts together to make sound,” DiDiego said.
For crickets, he said, “It’s a rough part of a vein on one of the ribs of their wing that they’re rubbing across the edge of the other wing.”
It’s like rubbing something rigid against the teeth of a comb very fast.
Grasshoppers, on the other hand, move a leg over a wing.
“Crickets will stick their heads down and their wings straight up, and they do it that way,” DiDiego said as he leaned forward to demonstrate during a rainy afternoon last week at Tremont.
One variety of crickets here, the two-spotted tree cricket, has a way to send its sound farther.
“They chew a hole in the leaf just big enough for their wings, and they use the leaf like an amplifier for their stridulation,” DiDiego said. “They use the dish shape of the leaf to amplify their song.”
Another interesting note: Scientists say you can estimate the temperature by counting the number of times a cricket chirps.
“As accurately as you can count the cricket chirps and do the math, it gives you a general temperature,” DiDiego said. The basic reason: When it’s cold a cricket can’t move as fast.
Formulas vary slightly, but the Cricket Chirp Converter on the National Weather Service’s website takes the number of chirps counted in 15 seconds and adds 40 for the temperature on the Fahrenheit scale.
Hearing
A cricket hears through a membrane on its foreleg, while a grasshopper’s is on its abdomen.
“It’s like our eardrum,” DiDiego said. “It’s a membrane that’s sensitive to sound.”
With crickets, he said, “Because it’s on their leg, and their leg is on the ground, that’s an extra sensitivity to things stomping around.”
“So they can hear when we walk up,” he said, “and that’s why when you’re trying to find that cricket that you hear and you walk over to it, it goes quiet, even if you’re being really quiet. They know you’re coming, because they can feel that through their legs.”
Watch out
Because they are so small, DiDiego noted, “They may spend their whole life on this planet and not even know there’s such a thing as people,” because a cricket may never encounter a human.
And because they have five eyes — two compound eyes that allow them to see in multiple directions and three simple eyes that distinguish light and dark — “insects are literally seeing a different world,” he said.
He understands some adults may be uncomfortable with insects, just like Mario’s mom.
DiDiego admits that although he was the type of child who enjoyed catching snakes, he was scared of anything that was small and fast and had a lot of legs.
“Even crickets I probably would have been a little nervous about,” he said. Today he thinks, “They’re not scary, even though they have these legs, and they jump and they’re unpredictable.”
DiDiego still doesn’t like the idea of a large spider crawling on him, but after working at Tremont for more than a decade, he said, “I got to realize that they’re really amazing. Even though they’re creepy, even though they’re hairy, even though they have all these legs, they really can’t harm you in any real way,” although some can bite. “Just watching one build a web blows your mind,” he said of the spiders.
“I would challenge any kid or adult, this year, make it the year you actually go out in the evening and try to find a cricket and watch it sing,” DiDiego said.
“There’s a million cool things about crickets,” he said.
