Following a letter of opposition signed by Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, the city of Alcoa deferred the annexation of 163 acres off Wildwood Road.
For six months, neighbor to the property Terri Shields Bobo has fronted opposition efforts, speaking at every meeting. She was the first of several citizens to address the Alcoa Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Since the beginning of the year when the annexations were first discussed and recommended by the Alcoa Planning Commission, citizens and Blount County elected officials have loudly opposed the two annexations planned for future residential development.
Joined by a long property line, the smaller property to the south is 20 acres sold to a developer by the Norton family, and the larger one to the north is 143 acres owned by the Peery family. Before Blount County won a boundary dispute, another 85 acres were in question to be annexed.
Even though it was announced in the early minutes of Tuesday’s meeting that a final decision for the annexations were postponed for at least two more weeks, citizens reminded the board of the reasons for their opposition.
Alcoa Commissioners Tracey Cooper and Tanya Martin applauded Bobo’s and other citizens’ passion. Mayor Clint Abbott said he grew up on Morganton Road and remembers when it was gravel, so he understands change.
“Whether we agree or not,” Martin said, “we are trying to understand. We are trying to look at it from your perspective.”
Voiced concerns were arguments the board had heard in previous meetings: increased traffic, pressure on Alcoa City Schools and disrupting farmland.
Two women who live in the Wildwood area said they have seen car accidents or felt the windows rattle from car accidents near their homes.
Another citizen who has frequented meetings and spoke said she is afraid that if Alcoa keeps taking pieces of land from the county, the city will lose its identity of a small, close-knit community.
Bobo said people who moved to the county want land to garden and space to enjoy, not similar-looking housing or stacked apartments. Another man who spoke said he is an out-of-state mover and has since bought of tens of acres to preserve the reason he moved to the area and save it from development.
His speech, like each others’ who spoke, ended with applause from the crowd.
The letter
While Mitchell addressed citizen opposition in his letter, he stated that Blount County’s main concern was a noncontiguous piece of the city of Alcoa would float inside county boundaries. His letter aimed to resolve differences between Alcoa and the county with negotiation as opposed to a courtroom.
Alcoa Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate said the position of the city is to address any concerns that the county has. Having received the letter last week, Applegate said deferring the annexations will allow time to address those concerns and find solutions to move forward with the project.
Tennessee statute states that if a county property does not touch city limits, agreements need to be settled between the city and county before the property can be annexed.
The 163 acres are wedged between Wildwood Road, Peery Road and the Little River. No part of the property touches an Alcoa city limit.
The closest edge of the city is Sam Houston School Road, about 1 mile to the west of Peery Road.
Given plans of developers to build a residential subdivision on the Wildwood properties, Mitchell’s letter pointed toward a concern for how county roadways would be affected by the traffic spurred from development.
Citing conversations with Blount County Sherriff James Lee Berrong and Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick,
Mitchell wrote that Alcoa had not consulted the county with plans for roadway improvements. The county requested that a traffic study in the area be completed before Alcoa’s board makes a final decision on the annexations.
Mitchell also wrote that the county hasn’t settled whether or not the property requested by owners to be annexed is able to be and expected more discussions to be held. Thought to have resolved the dispute, Alcoa omitted land outlining the Little River after a meeting with the city’s legal representation and county officials.
