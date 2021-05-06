Blount County Public Library board of trustees during a called meeting Thursday unanimously voted to accept director K.C. Williams’ resignation and promote an interim director.
Board members last year thought they were going to vote to approve a new library-specific employee survey meant to gauge how staff felt about their job, the library director’s performance and the implementation of altered policies.
But after Williams’ resignation — which the board didn’t expect — they shifted the meeting’s goal to formally accepting Williams’ departure, electing a new interim director, changing current transition plans and assembling a search committee.
The board voted unanimously to name Anjanae Brueland interim director, noting Williams will serve in an advisory role until her official departure on May 28, the date she gave in her resignation letter.
Brueland said she’d concentrate on “crunching numbers” and communicating with staff about upcoming changes, which now include halting a transitional plan — engineered largely by Williams — which board members approved early in the year.
Board Chair Andy Simon introduced the idea of putting that plan “on hold” while the library moved through leadership changes and didn’t rule out the possibility of abandoning it altogether. Board Vice Chair Cathy Hammon noted the board did ask Williams to come up with a plan to meet the challenges of post-COVID-19 operations and didn’t want to see it immediately discarded.
“I’m not prepared to disrespect that work and just eliminate it, but I could put it on hold,” Hammon said.
Suspending this plan could mean several employees who were in the process of being let go might be able to retain their jobs.
Brueland plans to report back on ways to understand the sustainability plan under her leadership and emphasized she wants to keep open lines of communication with staff.
She said there already have been “frank” conversations with library administration and she’s asked for help during the leadership transition.
“The public sees the library as wonderful and we want to feel that way,” Brueland said, noting the transition will come with its share of stress.
The board also decided to form a search committee to find a new director. Board members Dawn Reagan, Jesus Ortega-Valenzuela and Stephanie Thompson volunteered to be on it along with Simon.
In the coming weeks, the four will seek other people outside the library to serve on the search committee, but Simon said in an interview after Thursday’s meeting the job itself could be posted online soon. He’s already spoken to state-level officials about the vacancy and there are hopes it will be filled within the year.
