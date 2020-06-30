Blount Memorial Public Library will hold a called meeting after its most recent board of trustees June 16 meeting via the app Zoom locked out the public.
Library officials said the board will host the called meeting on Zoom on July 2 at 5:30 p.m. and will review the same items discussed during the June 16 meeting. These include Phase II, library reopening plan; masks as a part of the reopening plan; and new officers for the coming fiscal year.
The access ID for the meeting is 621 833 8707.
Those interested in attending can email Library board Secretary Kathy Harmon at kharmon@blounttn.org for more information.
