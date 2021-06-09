The Blount County Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12. Friday’s book sale is for Friends of the Library members only, while Saturday, June 12, is open to the public.
The book sales are being offered only on a quarterly basis. The next sale will be in September. Those who are not members of Blount County Friends of the Library can sign up for annual membership at the door; the cost is $15 for an individual or $20 for a family. Email bcfolibrary@gmail.com for more information.
