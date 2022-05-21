Melinda Rust has seen a lot of changes in her 39 years working for the Blount County Public Library, but the one thing that hasn’t is the community’s want for physical media.
In an age where reading materials and movies can easily be accessed on a phone, tablet or computer, the nostalgic feeling of holding a copy of a book in their hands has kept people coming back to the library for decades.
“We still have lots of people that come in and say, ‘I know I can get the e-books, and that’s great, but I just love holding that book in my hand,” Rust, the senior reference librarian for the Blount County Public Library told The Daily Times. “I think that will continue.”
It has continued to do that throughout the library’s 103-year history at all four of its locations in Maryville, beginning at its original site which is now Brackins Blues Club at 112 E. Broadway Ave. in 1919. It opened at its current site near the Maryville Greenbelt in 2002.
It celebrated the 20th anniversary of that opening Saturday.
The celebration featured a cake, members of the longtime volunteer group the “Blount County Friends of the Library” and the foundation members responsible for its construction 20 years ago, but as that was going on, patrons moved in and out of the library, checking out books, reading newspapers and using computers just as it does the other five days of the week.
“We see a tremendous number of physical materials that are still checked out everyday,” Cynthia Spilter, who manages circulation and patron services for the library said. “The digital stuff sees a whole lot of use as well, but at least for now, I don’t think we are where people projected we would be in that immediate, full-on transition into the digital world because there’s something about holding those materials in your hands that I don’t think will ever go away.
“It’s not just the older population that checks out those materials. It’s across the board.”
It hasn’t taken long for new director Manuel Leite to realize the library’s popularity in the community in his four months on the job.
Leite arrived in Maryville by way of his native Massachusetts in February, taking over the same position he held for six years at the Boyden Library in Foxborough.
“My wife and I love to travel and we have visited many national parks,” Leite said. “We’ve been all over but we had never gone to the Smokies. Friends of ours told us that we would love it so we went about 10 years ago and we fell in love with the place. The area was breathtaking and the people were so nice and genuine. People are just nice here, which is great and this opportunity just came up last summer and I applied for it and thankfully I was elected the new director.
“It’s the community, it’s the people (that drew us here).”
As the new director, Leite took over a place that has thrived for the past 20 years and his mission is to make sure it continues to do the same for the next 20 years.
“I think there’s already success here as you can see from 20 years ago to where we are now,” Leite said. “The library continues to evolve. We have the cafe going, we have digital signage everywhere, we have new self-checkout stations that are coming. We’re keeping up with the times and keeping up with the trends. What I need to do and what I’m doing is keeping up with the trends when it comes to technology, having our funding, which is extremely important. We do have the support from all of the governing bodies and our stakeholders, which is great. Continuing with our programming, making the library feel welcome to all.
“That’s what we’re striving to do. We have a great staff. This place wouldn’t be open without. They are a tremendous bunch and we’re lucky to have them here.”
