The hunt for a Blount County Public Library director may be over by mid-October.
A search committee made up of BCPL board members, a county commissioner, a judge and others are currently reviewing applications. By mid-August, they had about 10.
Currently, this is the plan: Narrow applicants down to 3-4 possibilities; fly the applicants into town; give them tours of the library and the community; take them out to dinner; hold a community meet-and-greet; and, finally, conduct an open-forum Q&A between library staff and the candidates.
That’s according to the search committee’s discussion this month — one of the final ones before the library gets a new director.
Since former Director K.C. Williams resigned in May, Anjanae Brueland has served in an interim director role.
Brueland formerly was a financial services lead next to Williams, a position she’s set to resume once the new director starts.
Williams came on as director in 2013, replacing Kathy Pagles who had served as director for 23 years.
Members of the search committee are hoping they can hire someone who will serve in the role for a long time.
One of the ways they’re trying to ensure that is by making the selection process very transparent.
All search committee meetings have been public. Both staff and community members will be invited to interview and meet the candidates in the coming months.
Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan even noted during a recent meeting that if anyone wanted to review the already submitted applications through a public records request, they likely could.
Duggan — who was on the board at that time and is part of the search committee now — said the last director search process was somewhat different. The search committee was independent of the board of trustees and a consultant was hired.
This time around, four board members are on the search committee.
When Williams was selected, however, the first time any board members officially reviewed the candidates was after search committee members narrowed them down to a handful of people.
“They brought us two names — there were three but one withdrew,” Duggan remembered. “That’s just the way it was.”
He said he didn’t think last time was necessarily less transparent, but other search committee members agreed with him when he said, “So far I think we’re doing it the better way this time.”
“I think more people are interested this time,” current board of trustees Chair Andy Simon added. “There seem to be more people coming to our board meetings.”
When asked if this new, very public process would ensure longevity for the director role, Simon and Duggan said simultaneously, “There are no guarantees.”
Duggan added one of the biggest draws for the new director could be Blount’s community. “I really believe that,” he said. “It’s this community and this particular facility. I’ve had two or three people tell me this: ‘We retired. We were trying to figure out where to go and we chose Blount County because of the library.’”
What keeps them there, he added, will be the community and the library.
Search committee Chair Stephanie Thompson — also vice chair of the BCPL board of trustees — said that, if all goes according to plan, a new director could be chosen on Oct. 15, the day board members will review applicants.
“We’ll have a discussion after (the interviews) on the same day,” she said. “The board may not make a decision that day, but they can because it will be a public meeting.”
In the coming months, Thomson will provide more information on opportunities for Blount community members to get involved in the selection process.
When asked what advice she would pass along to a new director, Brueland said in a recent interview that the new director should be “responsive to the needs of the community.
“A good relationship with stakeholders is imperative,” she said.
