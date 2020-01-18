All the representatives at the fourth annual MLK Kids and Families Fair at the Blount County Public Library on Saturday had a similar message to share: Be nice to one another.
Three Blount County elementary schools, the Blount County NAACP and Maryville College’s theater department all hosted booths spreading that message of kindness through craft activities at the fourth annual event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of the upcoming Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 20.
Blount County NAACP Vice Chair Keri Prigmore helped host her organization’s booth. She said it was important to educate children about King’s message of racial equality and acceptance.
“For me (the day) represents good and it represents pain,” Prigmore said. “King turned that pain turned into compassion.”
Prigmore’s mother is from Selma, Alabama, and she had many stories to tell about the South during the Jim Crow era.
“I am an example of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his life for,” Prigmore said.
King was assassinated in 1968.
To help spread King’s message through crafts, at the NAACP booth, children created “I Have a Dreamcatchers.” The dream catchers are a reference to King’s famous “I Have a Dream Speech” he delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington. In the speech, King called for an end to racial segregation and called for equal rights in the United States.
On Saturday morning next to the NAACP booth, Maryville College students involved with the theater arts program helped kids decorate a quilt square. The college students encouraged kids to write a positive message on each piece.
Maryville College student Bailee Burleson said they planned on hanging the quilt in the kids’ section of the library at the end of the event.
“If we can get everyone to do this, we can have something they can look at that makes them happy, and make them at peace,” Burleson said.
At Sam Houston Elementary School’s booth, the craft doubled as a way to extend hopefulness throughout the community.
The school’s principal, Heather Hilton, hosted a “Paint a Rock, Spread Kindness” activity where kids decorated a rock with a peaceful artwork — or write a kind message — then hide the creation in a public area for someone to find.
Sam Houston Kindergarten student Bella Dzikus, 6, painted a rainbow on her rock because “I like them,” she said.
While her rainbow rock was less than halfway completed, Bella already had a hiding spot in mind for her creation.
“There’s a park near my house,” she said.
When asked what she hopes will happen when someone finds her rock, Bella responded, “I hope they feel excited!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.