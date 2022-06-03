Blount County Public Library is hosting an interactive exhibit designed to teach kids, families, caregivers and educators about money.
A release from BCPL states that children ages 7 to 11 can participate. Games, activities and a storyline will help visitors understand money, its function in society, money choices and values — fairness, responsibility and charitableness.
The exhibit, titled "Thinking Money for Kids," will be on display at the library until June 30, and each child who tours can receive a piggy bank from the Youth Services librarians afterward.
Funded by a national grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, nearly 130 public libraries in the US applied, according to ALA.
Blount County is one of 50 places selected to host the exhibit during its two-year tour in the US.
Every Friday in June at 4 p.m., special events related to money will also be held at the library funded by an additional $1,000 provided by the grant.
"Our goal is to present life skills for all ages," Library Director Manny Leite said in the release, "and this showcase will guide youths to develop financial literacy in a fun, educational way."
BCPL asks that parents or caregivers complete an online survey after touring the exhibit.
