The Blount County Public Library will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, to reveal two new solar-powered Wi-Fi charging tables at the rear of the library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
The ceremony also will double as an official kickoff for the SkyFi Project — the initiative to install more of the solar-powered Wi-Fi charging tables. The tables generate solar electricity and allow users to charge devices and access Wi-Fi at any time of day.
The two new tables that will be revealed Thursday were purchased with a grant awarded by the Arconic Foundation to the Blount County Friends of the Library.
Additionally, the Rotary Club of Maryville is raising money to install two solar tables at the Alcoa Duck Pond and is $3,000 away from meeting its goal.
For more information about the SkyFi project, contact library Director K.C. Williams at kwilliams@blounttn.org or Ari Baker at abaker@blounttn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.