Open enrollment for Medicare ends on Dec. 7. Are you still sorting through all the choices and changes? If so, you are invited to visit the Blount County Public Library YouTube Channel to view the video titled "Focus on Seniors: Medicare Basics."
In this recorded Zoom presentation, Joani Shaver, director of the Blount County Office on Aging, explains the fundamentals and helps to clarify your options. She also offers valuable tips for accessing additional guidance and resources as you make these important healthcare decisions.
As part of the Focus on Seniors series, this program is co-sponsored by the Blount County Public Library and the Blount County Office on Aging in coordination with agency director Joani Shaver. This recording will continue to be available indefinitely at the BCPL’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
For further information about library programs or services, call the library at 865- 982-0981 or visit the website at www.blountlibrary.org. Also check out our Facebook at “Blount County Public Library,” Twitter at “Blount Library,” and Instagram at “bcplibrary.”
