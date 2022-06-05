Blount County Public Library will reinstate full-time hours on July 1 for the first time since the pandemic. Currently open 57 hours, the schedule will return to 69.5 hours.
The new schedule was discussed by staff and the Board of Trustees starting in February before voted on and approved during the May board meeting, with focus on staff preference and foot traffic into the library.
New hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Before COVID-19, the library opened at 9 a.m. every day except Sunday, when it opened at 1 p.m., and stayed open until 5:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
BCPL has been closing earlier on weekdays during pandemic hours.
When hours are reinstated, closing later on weekdays will help students who use the library complete homework or conduct research, Director Manny Leite said in a release from BCPL. Doors are also opening an hour earlier every day.
The board will reevaluate hours of operation in December when the library has collected data for foot traffic, the release adds.
During a March board meeting, Leite said most libraries in Tennessee had already or were in the process of going back to normal operating hours. With 19 fewer employees than before COVID-19, library administration waited until the new RFID tagging system was implemented to staple a full time schedule.
The new technology simplifies employee tasks and frees up work hours, which administration said will smooth the transition back to 69.5 hours having less staff. Part of the library’s agreement with Blount County’s three municipal governments and the Tennessee State Library and Archives is to be open 69.5 hours per week.
When Leite started as the new director in February, he said he personally introduced himself to each staff member with individual meetings. During the introductions, he told board members in March, a majority of staff stressed they did not want to open on Sundays.
“The predicament that comes up: how do we squeeze in 69.5 hours in six days,” Leite said.
A poll was sent to staff with two options for hours of operation that extended daily hours and didn’t include hours on Sunday.
Deputy Director Anjanae Brueland said Leite met with library stakeholders — Blount County, city of Maryville and Alcoa officials who said staying open on Sunday was not a priority to them.
Brueland said covering a short shift on Sundays with a smaller staff and increased hours would also have been difficult.
Trustee Lauren Emert raised concern for the working class that has Sunday and Monday off and uses the library those days. Emert didn’t want different hours to limit that demographic, which she said is increasing in the county with incoming, new businesses.
In a public survey, returning to the same hours as before the pandemic was the majority response. But with two other options, the polls were nearly split into thirds.
The board discussed hours again in April, held a workshop and settled on the new times and staying closed on Sunday in May.
