Ari Baker came into his Recovery Court class one night recently and a student raised his hand, holding up a phone.
“I got the job,” the student said, elated. “I’m starting next week.”
Baker and the man had spent hours back in 2019 filling out a job application online. The process wasn’t easy.
“There were some complications with the background check,” Baker said. “They interviewed him and he was really discouraged and worried that he wasn’t going to get the job.”
The man didn’t even have an email address, and his attempt to become part of the local workforce seemed doubtful.
But that’s not how the story ended.
He got the job. And not only that, Baker said it was a $16-an-hour position with benefits.
“It was totally going to transform his ability to be stable,” he said. “There are many stories that are (like) that.”
Unique among libraries
Those stories come out of the Blount County Recovery Court’s “Life Skills Program,” a curriculum-based initiative library Director K.C. Williams helped establish just after she started with the library in 2014.
A program teaching soft skills was already in place at BCPL, but when Williams connected with Recovery Court leadership more than five years ago, she said she there was a prime opportunity to collaborate.
But what started out as a need for more space and an alignment of materials to help addicts from one lifestyle to the next has become a jewel in the library’s programming crown.
Now, the library wants to share the good word about the impact of its collaboration with as many other libraries as possible.
Baker, Williams and Recovery Court Treatment Specialist Stephanie Monday returned from the Public Library Association’s national conference in Nashville at the end of February. There they had a chance to promote the library’s connection with Recovery Court.
Williams said it’s the only operation of its kind in the U.S.
Libraries everywhere are involved in helping fight the opioid epidemic, but many just have Narcan training or basic community education on addiction.
“I think a lot of libraries feel they have to be all things to all people,” Baker said. “This is very much a partnership program where we’re playing a support role for another county department and we’ve committed library resources. ... That’s what’s kind of uncommon about it: It’s firmly not ours.”
Williams added, “But we are involved because I wanted it. It was my decision.”
‘There but for the grace of God’
That decision was ultimately what put Baker where he is today, managing the Life Skills classes, establishing relationships with the people who come through them and looking at the possibilities of adding more community involvement and even more groups in the future.
Williams sang his praises. “His personality and demeanor when he’s dealing with the class is very non-judgmental,” she said.
It’s professional for Baker — whose official title is education services manager. It’s also personal.
He said his own father was an addict and that he has seen more than one person trying to put his life back together die before finishing the class.
Williams and Baker both said it’s crushing to lose students, but they felt as they’re making progress, helping the library play a part in putting people back in a stable position.
“It feeds my soul to know that we’re part of the solution,” Williams said. “Every person that I’ve worked with, they’re all fine people. There but for the grace of God.”
That’s part of why they spent their time at the PLA conference promoting the library’s unique relationship with the county and its recovery efforts.
There’s still room for growth, not only in libraries nationwide, but at BCPL, too.
“I’ve learned a lot through this process,” Baker said, suggesting his students are also his teachers. “Everything in their life is counter to what they’re doing in class. ... The amount of work they put in is tremendous. ... I’m blown away completely.”
