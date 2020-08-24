Blount County Public Library leaders are asking the city of Maryville to help create more space for patrons, but not inside.
They want to build a pavilion.
A $175,000 pavilion, plus bathroom facilities and storage space, to be exact. That’s what BCPL Board of Trustees Chairman Andy Simon and Director K.C. Williams pitched council members during their Friday, Aug. 21, workshop.
In a five-page proposal, they gave the details: The pavilion would be similar in design to the one in Pearson Springs Park. It would be 3,500 square feet — enough space to seat 175 people. It would be built on the lot adjacent to North Cusick Street, on space partially bordered by city greenway.
The proposal outlined the necessity for such an outdoor space, citing COVID-19 restrictions.
As one of the city’s most-frequented public spaces, the library has adapted to virus precautions by limiting meeting room capacities, spacing out tables and checking temperatures at the door along with a host of other procedures to keep patrons and staff safe.
That’s pushed them to cancel in-house programming and limit community access to more than 3,000 events, the proposal states.
Some of this programming has moved to virtual platforms such as Facebook and Zoom, but others like the Southern Appalachian Studies Lecture Series, Hot Summer Nights and the Cormac McCarthy Festival — held for the first time in 2019 — have been tabled because there’s not enough space indoors.
Additionally, since library Wi-Fi is strong enough that residents pull into the parking lot to use it sometimes, leaders said a pavilion stocked with picnic tables would provide a place for people to browse the web for free. Not only that, but the proposal also notes it would be BCPL’s first outdoor shelter.
“The pavilion idea came about in March,” Williams said in an interview Monday, reflecting on how the virus suddenly changed staff’s vision of the future. “We can’t do our big programs anymore because of the restrictions of our building. We can’t control what people do, and they’re contained.”
She said library leaders wanted to equip the structure with technology and use maintenance staff to keep the bathrooms clean for the public.
Government funding bodies — including Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County —would be able to use it at no cost. For others, there’s a proposed sliding event rental fee, ranging from $140 for four hours to $540 for 12 hours.
On Friday, trustees Chairman Simon said Maryville was the first funding body that heard the proposal and there are plans to pitch Alcoa and Blount County.
Tennessee state Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville, also attended the workshop and said a resident asked him if the bathrooms would only be open during library hours.
No, Simon said. They would be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. — opened, closed and maintained by library personnel.
“A lot of public buildings are only open during business hours,” Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor said. “But we won’t have our police out there running people out of the pavilion after 9:30 p.m.”
Williams said the library would be willing to monitor the space.
City leaders already have been talking about building bathrooms along the Maryville greenway, City Manager Greg McClain said, but no decision has been made. The proposal recommends putting $40,000 toward bathrooms and another $12,000 toward storage rooms near the pavilion.
But funding is not a done deal until the proposal goes before government bodies.
McClain said there’s no money currently set aside for library projects, as some have surmised. “I think there’s a misunderstanding that there might be a pot of money waiting,” he said.
According to the proposal, the total project cost would be $227,000, with the library forking over $50,000.
Ramsey, who said he attended the meeting at the request of the Friends of the Library, indicated he may be able to make funding connections with state government.
Williams explained COVID-19 already has made it a difficult year, though patron numbers are slowly rising again as the library heads into its second month of reopening. She said the library could lose to the pandemic an estimated $190,000 in the 2021 fiscal year alone.
