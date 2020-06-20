The Blount County Public Library is considering doing away with overdue fines as it reopens July 6 following nearly three months of COVID-19 restrictions that kept its doors locked and its services limited.
Announced during a board of trustees meeting June 16 and then on social media, the library’s decision to reopen comes with significant changes on how it will serve patrons.
For instance, BCPL plans to offer two large meeting rooms limited to 32 people. The library bought new, easier-to-sanitize plastic tables for those spaces and even decided to expand availability: Meeting spaces will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Masks will be recommended, social distancing will be a top priority for staff, and materials can only be dropped off at the drive-thru boxes.
Books, movies, audiobooks and other library materials will be quarantined for four days before they can be checked out again.
These moves also are pushing library leaders to rethink a policy that’s usually synonymous with libraries: overdue fees.
BCPL Director K.C. Williams pitched to trustees the idea of permanently ending them.
“We have not charged overdue fines for three months now,” she said. “And there’s a really big movement to go fine free.”
She said there were 26 libraries in Tennessee that have done away with fines already and suggested since the public already has tasted how this model works, now might be a good time for BCPL to follow suit.
Williams said the new model still would involve charging for damaged, lost or unreturned materials, and people who have overdue books would not be able to use online services.
“Here’s my No. 1 concern,” board member Cathy Hammon told Williams. “Once we get rid of these fees, they’re gone. We will never get them back. For me, this feels like a huge decision.”
She argued the public understands the “extraordinary circumstances” of the COVID-19 pandemic and added that she thought people would understand if the library returned to overdue fees.
Williams encouraged board members to imagine new ways of serving the public after the social changes brought on by the coronavirus.
Simultaneously, she put two numbers on the table for them to consider, saying the library was poised to lose $154,800 because of the virus and already loses $18,000 to $20,000 a year in unreturned materials.
Ocoee River Regional Library Director Liz Schreck confirmed many libraries are choosing to forgo fines because they are a “barrier to service.”
In the last fiscal year, Schreck added, four libraries in the Ocoee River Region — which BCPL is a part of — have chosen to adopt a fine-free model.
“(This is) something the board needs to think about two or three months down the road,” Williams said, adding she used to be on the other side of the argument, but now some BCPL staff are encouraging the move.
Social distancing standards and fine models are not the only things that have changed at the library.
Williams announced there were currently eight empty staff positions.
Five already were either vacant or in the process of being replaced and three people recently quit because “they did not want to work in the library in the current situation,” according to a letter Williams wrote for the board.
Currently Blount government’s hiring freeze prevents the library from filling the roles, she wrote, but adding she hopes to craft a fiscal 2021 budget that prevents layoffs.
BCPL leaders also are studying potential new revenue sources.
