Saturday will be the last day books at Blount County Public Library aren’t specialty tagged with new technology.
Beginning Monday, March 21, BCPL will be closed to the public until the following Monday for staff and volunteers to attach electromagnetic tags to each piece of inventory — more than 198,000 books, CDs, DVDs, etc. — for a faster checkout and sorting system.
The focus is on creating more time for staff to spend with visitors and a quicker turnaround to get inventory back on the shelves.
The system, radio frequency identification or RFID, tracks and stores information about items. Unlike barcodes, RFID doesn’t need a direct line of sight to identify an item and processes information more quickly.
The system costs $151,267, which was approved by the library board of trustees last October and funded by collections from the BCPL Foundation and will be implemented in three steps.
The first is tagging and encoding all the items.
Tags will communicate with security gates, SelfCheck stations installed during stage two and RFID readers, such as what is used for automated sorting. BCPL’s website states that tags will reduce check in and out times as well as restocking.
Staff have began tagging inventory to get a head start, and BCPL Director Manny Leite said about 10 people have volunteered to help so far.
“We have a huge collection, and the more we can get done before we close on Monday, the better,” Leite said, later adding, “We’re always looking for more volunteers.”
In July, BCPL will implement stage two. Three desktop SelfCheck stations will be moved into the library for the public to check out themselves. Traditional checkout with library staff will still be available.
To self checkout, visitors will scan their library card on the BCPL app, place all items on the scanner at once and then select a receipt option.
The third and final step of the new RFID system will be automated sorting, which is on hold until an assessment for library book return and the sorting room is complete.
According to earlier reporting from The Daily Times, RFID sorting would free up approximately 67 staff hours per week in the first year of operation.
Library leadership wanted to implement this system partially because of how the county is growing coupled with the library’s smaller staff. Now holding a staff of about 35, the library formerly had a little over 50 employees, part and full time.
The new technology will ease staff responsibilities so they’re also able to spend more time on programming, which has taken off in recent months, resembling pre-pandemic attendance.
Still on reduced hours because of COVID-19, Leite said he hopes the library is back to 69.5 hours per week at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1st.
The RFID system will especially help operations when hours return to normal.
“Most libraries in the state of Tennessee are reverting back to their hours that they were open before COVID, and I know the governor has come out several times about getting back to normal,” Leite said.
No schedule has been decided on yet, but during the board meeting, Leite and other staff discussed closing completely on Sunday and a little earlier on Saturday than weekdays.
The board of trustees will make the final decision on hours after RFID is implemented.
