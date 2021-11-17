Prosecutors against Tony Light for the alleged first-degree murder of his 5-month-old daughter, Aida Light, introduced an interview from 2013 of Light blaming himself for accidentally killing her.
It wasn’t the same type of blame that Aida’s mother, Light’s ex-wife, Selena Light, said she felt. That was guilt for not checking to make sure her daughter was breathing early on Feb. 23, 2011, when she woke up and saw Tony and Aida peacefully lying in the bed beside the infant.
Another interview from 2018 with Blount County Sheriff’s Office Detective Doug Davis revealed why Tony Light didn’t face criminal homicide charges until 2018, seven years after the infant’s death.
Up until then, his statements indicated it was accidental, potentially brought on by drug use.
The ‘accident’
Two and a half years after Aida’s death, Tony Light requested a meeting with Davis, the detective who was responsible for investigating Aida’s death. The two met on what would have been Aida’s third birthday, Sept. 4, 2013.
The recording of the interview showed Tony Light, a less-hollow version of the man sitting in Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan’s courtroom, in a striped jail uniform across the table from the detective.
The two spoke with familiarity. The detective offered Light a tobacco dip and cigarette. Light said he had been trying to speak with the detective because he felt an overwhelming guilt for his daughter’s death.
In the video, he told the detective that on Feb. 23, 2011, he was strung out on “dope,” got angry at his daughter for crying, pressed her head against his chest until Aida lost her grip on his T-shirt, and then he passed out.
He said in a letter almost a year later, he woke up with a wet shirt that night, and thought it was sweat due to his drug-induced state. In actuality, it was Aida’s spit-up.
In the 2013 video, he was broken by tears when he said he didn’t check to see if she was alive, laid her beside him, changed shirts and passed out again.
Light wasn’t charged with any criminal offenses after the interview in 2013.
In June the following year, Light sent a letter to the detective, revisiting the events of the early hours of Feb. 23, 2011.
In the letter, he said that he wasn’t on medications for hallucinations anymore — like he was when they last spoke in 2013, and that he could recite with a clear mind what happened to his daughter.
He recalled that Aida had an upper respiratory infection and wasn’t supposed to have juice. He wrote in the letter that Selena Light or Aida’s grandmother had given Aida juice the day she died.
He said Selena felt guilty for that, and he believed Aida could have choked from acid reflux because of the bottle he had given her, the juice or being pressed into his chest with a pacifier.
The official autopsy listed suffocation as the cause of death. It also stated that blood had pooled on the top of Aida’s foot and back, which indicated she had died face down and laid in place for a length of time afterward.
The intention
Tony Light’s testimony didn’t match that autopsy report until 2018, when he sent a letter to Detective Davis stating he intentionally held her against his chest to drain her energy, and then laid her down.
He said he was attempting to calm her like he did himself as a child, and compared it to how a wrestler would drain energy from his opponent during a match.
The detective interviewed Light after receiving the letter. A recording of the interview also was released as evidence on the second day of Light’s trial.
Light recalled when he was a young boy and his dad was gone or drunk, he would, “bury my face down in the grass and just drain my energy,” to get calm.
Tony Light said he could hear Aida fussing in the background when he and Selena talked on the phone the night of Aida’s death, and Selena told him to come and help her.
Aida had an upper respiratory infection that was causing her to be more fussy than usual, Tony said, and added he couldn’t calm her.
He said he was cussing, raised his voice, fed Aida, patted her bottom, but nothing worked. He couldn’t handle it anymore, he said, and Selena wouldn’t help him. She had been caring for the 5-month-old and a relative with cancer for weeks.
Light said he and Selena weren’t getting much sleep.
The detective gave Light an imitation baby during the 2018 interview to demonstrate how he held Aida the night she suffocated.
He put one hand on its bottom, one on its head and pressed it into his shoulder. Light lifted up the doll’s arms and legs to show how Aida flailed.
When he took her away from his shoulder the first time, Light said she was red and sweating. He pressed her into him one more time, and when he lifted her away, he said he felt a “sigh” come out of her.
Then he passed out, until he woke up shortly after with a wet shirt and sat Aida in a pillow between him and Selena.
Aida didn’t have a pacifier in her mouth when he woke up, Light said.
He thought she was either unconscious or dead but didn’t check before passing out again.
