After deliberating 10 hours, a Blount County jury Friday found Tony Light not guilty of premeditated first-degree murder of his 5-month-old daughter, Aida Shea Light.
However, he was found guilty of first-degree murder during the perpetration of child abuse and of second-degree murder.
Light, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Aida Light was suffocated by her father when he got angry that she wouldn’t stop crying on Feb. 23, 2011.
Evidence showed he was restless and on drugs, which contributed to a snap judgment that killed a child who couldn’t defend herself.
Once someone is convicted of first-degree murder, they have three possible sentences: life in prison, life in prison without the possibility of parole or lethal injection.
Since Aida was younger than 12 years old and Tony was older than 18, the state was able to request that the jury sentence him to life without the possibility of parole.
The defense argued that Light deserved that possibility since his confession warranted the murder charge and showed he felt guilt.
“Either way,” Public Defender Mack Garner said, “he probably won’t get out.”
“(Aida) had a whole life ahead of her,” prosecutor Tracy Jenkins said, and added that it was “snuffed out.”
Prosecution argued on behalf of the the deceased child that Tony Light did not deserve the possibility of ever being released.
During the three-day trial, Aida’s mother and Tony’s ex-wife, Selena Light, testified along with her mother, the doctor who did the autopsy, the lead detective and three other law enforcement agents.
Two videos were played during the trial: one from 2013 when Light told the detective he accidentally suffocated his 5-month, 21-day-old daughter, the other from 2018 when he said the suffocation was intentional.
After his confession in August 2018, the state pressed murder charges and began the lengthy process that sentenced him to spend the rest of his life locked up.
