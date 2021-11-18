UPDATE:
During his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond said prosecutors accept the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Tony Light murdered his 5-month-old daughter.
But on Thursday, the morning of the third day of trial, defense attorneys introduced what they said is doubt into evidence.
They discovered a discrepancy between the testimony of the lead investigator on the case, Doug Davis, of the Blount County Sheriff's Office, and his written and typed notes during the course of the investigation in 2011.
Additionally, they questioned the credibility of amending the autopsy report in 2013 to a different cause of death in regard to 2011 homicide.
The suffocation of 5-month-old Aida Light occurred on Feb. 23, 2011, and Tony Light's first confessed on Sept. 4, 2013, the day Aida would have turned 3.
In 2011, the detective wrote, based on interviews with witnesses, that the baby had died while laying on its belly and had been found in that position as well.
However, his testimony indicated that the baby's mother, Selena Light, had told him Aida was on her back when Selena woke up and saw that her child was unresponsive.
The detective said that it was his note-taking mistake, not the mother's recollection mistake, which the defense commented "certainly helps the state's case, doesn't it?"
In addition, the detective was responsible for the official report given to the doctor who performed the autopsy, Dr. Christopher Lochmueller.
The doctor said that given the infant was perfectly healthy, circumstances reported to him by law enforcement were crucial to determining the cause of death.
In 2011, the autopsy report ruled suffocation by overlay as the official cause.
Tony Light told the detective in 2013 that he had accidentally suffocated his daughter by holding her head into his chest for too long.
Although the district attorney's office didn't press criminal charges against Light when the detective brought them that information, the autopsy report was amended based off of it.
The doctor said that he had amended it solely on the information he received from the detective about Light's interview given on his deceased daughter's birthday in 2013.
In turn, the defense asked the doctor if that would mean that the amendment was relying on the credibility of Light's testimony, who was on medication for hallucinations in Sept. 2013.
The doctor confirmed that it would.
Tony Light was expected to testify after today's lunch break but changed his mind.
