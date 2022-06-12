Many people dream of becoming a published author. For Blount County native Vicki McBee Irwin, the dream was quite literal – a series of nightly visions in which a story unfolded before her eyes and took shape, one episode at a time.
The result is “A Journey for Rebecca,” a work of Christian fiction published in March by Westbow Press. The book contains 246 pages and follows the story of Rebecca, a young widow who experiences many tragedies in her life yet still retains her faith in God and strives to do all the good she can for the people around her.
The journey begins
Irwin said “A Journey for Rebecca” started out in a dream.
“It was actually a series of dreams over time, not one big dream,” she said. The first time, she said, “When I woke up, I could remember the dream vividly. Normally I could remember bits and pieces of a dream, but this — I could remember it, very detailed.”
Wide awake, Irwin tried to match the details of her dream with people she knew or places she had been with no success. “I finally just brushed it off,” she said.
The dream recurred over several nights. “It was just so strange,” she said. “I couldn’t make anything out of it. About the fourth night, I got up and started writing it all out. Then the next night, there was nothing.”
She had no dreams for several nights, but when they resumed, the narrative picked up where the previous one had ended. “I thought, ‘This doesn’t make any sense,’” she said. “It took me several nights again, after having that same dream over and over, that I sat down and added to the first dream. I still didn’t know who these people were, and I couldn’t think of anything in my life or anything anyone had told me that it would relate to.”
Once again, after writing down the details, the dreams stopped for several nights before resuming. “After the third time I wrote it down, I looked at it and realized this was a book. That’s the only thing it could be, a book that I was writing.”
Hitting a wall
The dreams continued. They were not consistent, but after each one, Irwin added to the manuscript.
“I might go a week without anything, but I was learning that once I wrote it down, then I’d move on but I didn’t know at what pace or anything,” she said.
Early one morning, as she typed on her laptop, a thought struck her. “Who’s going to read anything I write?” she questioned. “I didn’t go to school for writing or anything like that.” She also thought, “I’m 70, and I figured nobody is going to start writing at the age of 70,” and chuckled to herself.
“Then it was like a wall came down,” she said. “My mind went totally blank. I couldn’t remember anything I had written previously, and as I scrolled back, it was like the first time I’d ever read it. I had to quit because I had nothing to type.”
That night, sleep eluded her. “I tossed and turned and wore myself and the bed out,” Irwin recalled. “The next day, nothing came to me. I did my morning devotions as usual and my prayers, but I never prayed about the book. That was one of my mistakes.”
She didn’t sleep for several more nights, no matter what she did. Even attempting to nap during the day was unsuccessful. “Sleep was just gone,” Irwin said.
The turning point came when Irwin went into her prayer closet away from any noise or distraction, and began to pray for answers. “After sitting there crying and praying, it was like God spoke to me. He said, ‘In the Bible, Sarah laughed when she was told she was going to have a baby in her old age. What makes you think I can’t write a book through you at your age?’” Irwin recalled. “When that came to me, I asked God to forgive me and I cried and prayed more. When I got through and went back to bed, I went right back to sleep.
“It was several nights before my dreams started coming back to me, but then I was able to finish my book.”
Enjoying the ride
Irwin had no idea when she first started writing that she would end up with a published book, but the comments from readers, both women and men, have been quite positive.
“I can’t take the credit for this,” she said. “God gave this to me. I couldn’t have done it on my own, and I’m thankful he did that. Why He chose me, I don’t know.”
And Irwin said she has been blessed throughout the process.
“When I got through with that book, I hated to see it come to an end,” she said.
Irwin has started a second book, not a sequel to “A Journey for Rebecca” but still with a Christian theme. “This one has absolutely blown my mind at how God has directed me,” she said. “This one didn’t come to me through a dream, it was through a song, but He has guided me. I’m not a writer; I rely solely on God.
“I have enjoyed this,” she added. “It’s like I can’t wait to get to my laptop to see what I’m going to write.”
Irwin was born in Maryville, the daughter of the late Cyrus and Burniece McBee, to whom the book is dedicated. Her family includes her husband, Larry, three children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with a ninth on the way.
