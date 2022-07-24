During the recession of 2008, a remarkable thing happened in Blount County, said Chris Protzman. Despite everything else that was going on, this community stepped up to fill a need for a county animal shelter because there was none.
Before the Blount County Animal Center was partially opened in 2007, Blount County’s stray animals were all sent to Loudon County. Maryville had its own shelter and still does today.
Protzman is president emeritus of the board for Friends of Blount County Animal Center, formerly called Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation. The private funding entity was formed in 2006-2007 to make the dream of a county animal shelter a reality. It was fully opened in 2009, a partnership that included the county and the private foundation.
“I always tell people we had nothing,” Protzman said. “Nothing. We put the call out to private citizens to come together and solve this problem and they did.”
Since opening, the center has saved 35,000 animals, Protzman reported. The save rate for dogs and cats brought here is higher than 90 percent, unheard of for a municipal shelter, Protzman said. The shelter has to take whatever animal that is brought in, he explained.
Now 15 years in, there is need for expansion, this Friends group said. It has launched the “Expanding the Pawsibilities” fundraising campaign. The public is invited to attend an open house at the center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, where plans will be revealed. Michael Brady will be the architect as he was on the original build.
The expansion will include four areas — double the size of the cat intake area, add 10 new quarantine kennels, give extra storage space and also add some veterinary capabilities, Protzman said. He is heading up the expansion project. Cost is $1 million, at a time when construction costs have soared.
“This is probably the worst time to build anything,” Protzman said.
While intake has gone down since the center opened, population surges continue to happen each kitten season. After the pandemic, some families that had adopted animals because they were staying home, were now going back to work and bringing pets back to the shelter. Housing issues also have forced some to surrender their animals as they seek affordable places to live.
There is also a shift in who is being brought to the shelter. Before, it was as high as 70% dogs, but the ratio is now 55% cats and 45% dogs, which necessitates the increased space for cats, Protzman said. The small cat room only accommodates about 35 cats. Overcrowding has forced the shelter to use other spaces like offices and the education room.
“We have cats all over the place,” Protzman said.
The additional quarantine space is needed because animals are often brought in that are sick or injured and must be kept separate.
Dr. Michelle Williams is the veterinarian on staff. Her salary is paid by the Friends of the Blount County Animal Center. It also pays for her tech staff, drugs used to save the lives of animals, spaying and neutering and adoption events. This foundation also transports animals to states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio where there are stringent spay and neuter laws. Many of the shelter animals are re-homed there.
The center is state-of-the-art in terms of the veterinary services it provides, Protzman said. It is not simply a place where people go to get a dog or cat. “It is a veterinary hospital that is at an animal center that is right here for Blount Countians.”
The facility sits on 7 acres on Currie Avenue in Maryville.
All along, it has been the support of Blount County Commission, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and private citizens and businesses that have teamed up to make this work, Protzman said. He feels confident the spirit this community had in 2008 to fund the original center will show itself again in 2022.
There is already proof. Friends of BCAC has already been reaching out to businesses and individuals ahead of the public announcement. So far, about $600,000 has already been raised. One donor has pledged $250,000 if the Friends can raise an additional $250,000.
A new piece of equipment was recently purchased for the center thanks to this foundation. It allows the facility to be able to clean and sanitize feed and water bowls twice a day, in only 90 seconds for each rack. Hand-washing the bowls is now replaced with high speed, water-saving technology, Protzman said.
A data base of 350 volunteers speaks to this center’s support. It takes between 30 to 50 of them each week to perform duties like dog walking and kennel cleaning. Some take and post photos on social media, write grants, mow the grass or sell tickets to fundraising events.
“That is Blount County and I love the people,” Protzman said. “They just get it done.”
