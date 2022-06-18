The world travels to Italy, Germany, Japan and the Aleutian Chain in Alaska have provided Jamie S. Millsaps with some unforgettable and cherished memories, but being the daughter of James Millsaps is what she counts as the best in all of that.
James W. Millsaps and wife Sandy’s first baby girl was born on Father’s Day of 1967, and in honor of her father and the day, they chose to name her Jamie.
James, a 1956 graduate of Everett High School, was at his first duty assignment at McChord Air Force Base, serving as chaplain, when Jamie was born. He was ordained a Southern Baptist pastor and graduated from Carson-Newman College in 1960. James met Sandy while attending Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. They were married in 1965.
For 18 years, Jamie would become the very definition of a “military brat,” moving every two or three years. She said she attended three different high schools.
Her temporary homes included Myrtle Beach Air Force Base in South Carolina, San Vito, Italy, Reece Air Force Base in Texas, Sunnyvale Air Station in California and Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. Maxwell AFB in Alabama, Scott AFB in Illinois, Keesler AFB in Mississippi, Ramstein AFB in Germany and an outpost in the Aleutian Chain in Alaska all served as this family’s home as James served his Air Force comrades as chaplain.
His last position before retiring was chief of personnel and readiness, European Command. And as he continued to serve, he also rose in the ranks, retiring as Col. James W. Millsaps. He was the youngest chaplain to achieve the rank of colonel and was awarded the Legion of Merit as his final military decoration.
“It was a great childhood,” Jamie said. She said the place they stayed the longest was Hawaii. She was in middle school at the time. Back in 2008, she and her dad flew back to Hickam aboard a military plane, an experience she will never forget.
James on a plane with his daughter who ended up mirroring his career. She joined the Air Force and served her country, too. And she achieved what few women do — earning the rank of colonel.
“Only 10% of colonels are women,” Jamie said. Like father, like daughter.
Jamie’s career posts included time as a counterintelligence officer in Oak Ridge, deputy director intelligence integration and senior joint reserve advisor at the U.S. Strategic Command Center for Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction, Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Fort Belvoir in Virginia and also director of human resources at that base.
She served both active duty and as a reservist; she was active duty upon retirement in 2020. Part of her service included time with the Tennessee Air National Guard at McGhee Tyson, from 2007-2009.
This Auburn University graduate was commissioned into the Air Force in 1989. When she retired, Jamie had given 31 years.
Today, Friendsville is her home, just like it was for her grandparents. James’ parents resided on Big Springs Road. Jamie gardens today, something she picked up from her farming ancestors. She said her earliest memories of her dad date back to when she was 4 or 5 years old.
“One of my earliest memories was of him teaching me how to tell time on my Mickey Mouse watch, she said. “That is a very distinct memory of sitting on his lap with the hands on the watch rotating. Today’s kids don’t learn to tell time that way.”
Like most who venture far from home, James missed his hometown here in Blount County. After retiring from the Air Force, he came back to pastor churches that included Pleasant Grove Baptist in Maryville and Alcoa First Baptist.
“My dad always took a little part of East Tennessee with him,” Jamie said. “His folks were farmers. They grew a little corn. He taught me about gardening.”
And while Jamie had aspirations early on of becoming a pilot, things didn’t work out to make that happen. Her dad, she said, equipped her for success no matter what career she could have chosen.
“He certainly taught me integrity and honor,” this daughter said. “And that an officer’s word is your word and to keep it. He also taught me to extend grace and mercy as Christ did, and that people are people.”
Church was an integral part of this family’s core. Jamie said as the child of a chaplain, she got to experience different cultures and beliefs. That exposure is something she highly values to this day.
“When my dad was growing up in Maryville, it was segregated,” she said. “He didn’t take that with him. With him, you treated people equally and for what they are, with grace and mercy.”
Like her dad, Jamie did some traveling as a member of the Air Force but managed to keep her home base in Friendsville. She did stints in Japan, Arizona, South Carolina and Ohio, coming home when she could. She raised three daughters. Jamie and her husband, Rick Lambert, still reside in Friendsville.
James and Sandy reside in an assisted living center in Maryville. At 84, Jamie said her dad is still very active. He loves to hike. Sandy’s career was as a teaching assistant for Blount County Schools.
That James and Jamie both attained the rank of colonel in the Air Force is phenomenal. That James started in Friendsville and Jamie returned there is a testament to the strong roots of community.
That daughter and dad love and appreciate one another is what is being celebrated by many on this Father’s Day.
“You can tell I greatly admire my dad,” Jamie said.
James called her “the greatest Father’s Day gift I ever received.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.