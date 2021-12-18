As darkness falls on a December night, Christmas magic unfolds at the West Hills Drive home of Darrel Pharris, his wife Robin and his father-in-law, Bucky Curtis.
Lights — around 17,000 of them — brighten up the neighborhood, chasing each other around the house and yard in time with the music, sometimes riotously, sometimes more sedately. All the components of Christmas are here: twinkling lights, peppermint sticks, huge snowflakes, Santa’s sleigh, a mailbox for kids to post letters to Santa, Christmas trees, lighted archways, Linus from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” reading the Christmas story. And, who is that in the window? Could it be Santa?
High-tech Christmas
Pharris said he’s been putting up Christmas lights since he was 18 years old, first with the traditional multicolored lights and no music — like his grandfather did.
“I guess it was about 16 years ago when I started putting them to music,” Pharris said, using a box called “Mr. Christmas.” “It detected the beat in the music that was installed in the box. It reminded you a lot of your old cellphone ring tones. There was no words to it or anything like that. Some years later they came out with another box that you could actually put your own music on an SD card.”
But the Pharrises were always looking for something better, and that’s how they discovered a company called Light-O-Rama. “It was about 2016 when we came across them and decided to invest in a starter kit,” Pharris said. “After that, it kind of took off.”
Pharris explained that with Light-O-Rama, you start out by taking a photo of your house and put it into a computer program. “You basically hang your lights on your house using the computer program, and you assign channels to it,” he said. “I can sit and watch what my show is supposed to look like on the computer before I even hang lights on the house.
“Every time the lights come on, you’ve actually told it to do that with your computer,” he said. “They call them sequences—when you put lights to music, you’re creating a sequence. There’s a lot of technical programming involved with it.”
Pharris is a member of several Facebook groups where he and other enthusiasts talk and share sequences. “We’ve come to the reasoning that for about every 30 seconds of music you hear, there’s been about eight hours of programming done to make that happen,” he said. To get an idea of how much work goes into the display, his show runs for an hour.
Bigger and better
Visitors to the Pharris Light Show will see something different from one year to the next.
“We’re always adding something,” Pharris said. “We started with 16 channels that first year with Light-O-Rama and we bought another box the next year, so we had 32 channels. In 2019, we added the pixel tree. Mine is one of the smaller ones, about 6 ½ feet tall. … You can make that tree do all kinds of things. You can produce an image on it, make it look like it’s snowing on it.
“We added a sleigh this year, and we got a mailbox for the kids to put letters to Santa in. We added strobe lights this year, too,” he said. “They sort of top off the end of the songs. One set runs along the top of the house that are bigger, and there’s these smaller ones that are basically on strings. We call them strobes but they’re more like a twinkling light, so it looks like a bunch of stars up there flashing around at the end of all the songs. That added a little more dimension to the show. My wife calls it a ‘glitter bomb.’”
Robin Pharris’s favorite part of the show is Santa moving around in front of an upstairs window, done by using a projector.
Gift to the community
Pharris is meticulous in his work, which begins the first of October, constantly checking to make sure everything is working properly.
“I’m a real stickler for not having even one bulb out,” he said. “I’ll sit out there and watch it, and if I see a bulb out, I have to fix it. I’m humbled by the fact that people are coming out here and seeing something we’ve done like this. To me, if they’re gonna take the time to come out here and sit in front of my house to see something I’ve done, I think I owe it to them to give them all I’ve got.”
Even the distance between lights has to be consistent. Pharris measures them at exactly six inches apart, which he discovered is the length between his middle finger and thumb. Also, “We’ve got extras of everything. If a prop goes out like one of the candy canes or a snowflake on the roof, I can grab the extra out of the shed and throw it up and that way we don’t mess up what we’ve got.”
Information on the Pharris Light Show may be found on their website, Facebook and other social media at Listen to the Lights Maryville. The hour-long show runs from 6 p.m. to midnight and starts over every hour until 11 p.m. Visitors should tune their car radio to 91.7 FM to hear the music, and they are welcome to get out of their cars and walk around the safe areas Pharris has delineated, including the path to the mailbox where kids can send their letters to Santa. The annual show begins on Thanksgiving night and runs through Jan. 8.
“We enjoy people coming out here,” Pharris said. “People have told me I ought to put up donation boxes, but I’m not going to do that. This is my Christmas gift to anybody who wants to see it.”
