Dozens of Blount County residents crowded into the Smithview Pavilion Tuesday, June 21 for the Blount Partnership’s Partners in Politics event. Partners in Politics was a chance, attendees said, to talk about the things that matter in an election year: policy, problem-solving and baked goods.
The event, a reincarnation of Blount Partnership’s Pigs and Politics Legislative Day, featured no speeches from elected officials, though there were at least 20 in attendance. Instead, the event was an opportunity for political candidates to hear from voters. The chance to do some “listening, more than talking,” made the event a valuable one for candidates like Mark Harmon, running as a Democrat for U.S. Congressional District 2.
Without a set of speeches to provide a hard structure for the event, attendees were free to walk around the venue and chat, take part in a silent auction for baked goods and compete in a bipartisan egg toss.
The spirit of competition wasn’t entirely absent, however.
At one point during the event, an attendee cried out, “Oh, she’s cheating!” Such accusations are common in politics, but this one, directed at an egg-toss participant, was light-hearted. “She’s leaning too far forward,” the observer continued.
The alleged cheater wasn’t one of the winners of the egg toss; that distinction went to John Giles, a Republican running for election to Blount County Commission District 4, Seat C, and Blount County Clerk Tom Hatcher. They left in their wake a number of demoralized and somewhat egg-stained teams of Democrats and Republicans.
Attendees also worked to outbid one another for a series of desserts, with bids, which went toward charitable causes, topping out at $80.
Aside from joking accusations, candidates and members of the general public were united in emphasizing a sense of community the event had helped to foster. Julie Elder, a member of Maryville City Schools’ Board of Education, commented that “the Partnership has done a great job,” with the event.
Jessica Hannah, the Republican candidate for Blount County Commission District 1, Seat A said that events like Partners in Politics “bring everyone together. They bring unity to the community.” She added that she felt such unity has been less apparent in recent years than in the past, but that opportunities to talk with and listen to others gave her hope for less divisiveness to come.
