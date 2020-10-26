Little Arrow Outdoor Resort scored the top spot on USA Today's "10Best Readers' Choice" travel award contest for "Best Glamping Resort."
The Townsend resort's ownership announced the results and noted that Little Arrow was chosen by a panel of experts to compete and won the No. 1 spot by popular online vote.
“We are truly flattered and honored to be listed alongside some of the best glamping resorts in the country,” Little Arrow Marketing Director Cassie Simpher said in a press release. “While this year has been difficult for everyone, we have seen an increase in people wanting to be outdoors."
"Glamping" (glamorous camping) means Little Arrow and companies like it across the country provide unique outdoor hospitality opportunities including luxury tents, tiny homes, airstreams, cabins, vacation homes and premium RV sites.
Simpher said the company will add two two-story tents to its lineup come winter.
