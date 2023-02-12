Author Lauri Chase’s recently published children’s book, “Lola, the Little Green Ladybug, has a message for children: It’s OK to be different. Embrace it!
The book focuses on Lola, a unique ladybug who was born green instead of red. It contains 30 pages of text and delightful illustrations, beginning with her birth to parents and siblings who completely adored her because of who she was, not her color. The story follows Lola’s journey through her first day of school age until graduation, showing how she overcame her misgivings about being “different” and ultimately how she learned to celebrate her uniqueness just as her classmates did.
Chase said the book is geared toward early childhood due to the vibrant colors as well as for readers ages 6 to 10. The message, she said, is suitable for all ages.
Long journey
Chase, a former Blount County resident now living in her home state of New Mexico, said the idea for Lola’s story came about beginning in 2010 as she was waiting on her book of poetry, “Alaurilee: Rhymes of a Random Soul,” to be published under the name Lauri Halterman, as she was then known.
“I started writing a short story, and that’s what came out,” she said. “I can’t even tell you what inspired it. I think God gave it to me. It wasn’t like anything specific happened that prompted Lola to become a story. Sometimes that happens. I will write something that seemingly comes out of nowhere, and that’s how Lola came about.”
The artwork was created by Kae Wagner, daughter of a friend, who was 16 years old at the time. “Kae produced the line drawings for all of the pages,” Chase said. “I just loved the way she filled my vision for Lola, and the short story ended up becoming a children’s book.”
Some delays prevented the book from coming to fruition sooner. First, Chase had to convert the line drawings to digital images, which she digitally colored on a tablet. “I had all the drawing colored, but on a visit to Tucson, I let a little kid color on the tablet and in the process, I lost all my work,” Chase said. “It took me three or four years to do it again. It was so disappointing! It took me that long to get over it before I could pick it up again.”
Accept who you are
Chase said she hopes the book will let children and adults, as well, know that you can be a little bit different — and that it’s OK.
“You should embrace your differences and shine as the person you are with your differences. Then other people will accept you,” she said. “Everybody’s different. People are so worried about images and trying to be this particular image, but being different is quite OK. They can shine in their own way. That’s what Lola’s story is about, being unique, being different and finding a way to thrive within that.” She pointed out that Lola’s acceptance of herself as she was made it easier for her to be accepted by others.
The books are available on Amazon.com, and autographed copies are available from the author by emailing her at alaurilee@bellsouth.net. Her cost is $25 for hardback or $19 softback, which includes shipping.
Chase is planning a series of books about Lola and has finished the second one, “Lola’s Summer Break,” which she hopes to publish in time for Christmas. For more information, visit her Facebook page, Alaurilee — Ladybug Landing.
