Those first eager shoppers when Little World first opened in 1979 are now parents and even grandparents of kids who are just as excited about the annual Christmas tradition.
The project was held at Foothills Mall for many years and operated by Heritage High School’s DECA students. Kids ages 4 to 12 were welcomed to shop for gifts for parents, grandparents, siblings and other family members. The gifts they chose from were economically priced and the high school students helped them select the perfect gifts out of sight so recipients had the element of surprise.
Skip forward to 2021 and the same premise exists. The location moved to Heritage High School in 2013 after a few years of being shuttered at the mall. Nathaniel Greer serves as marketing and business teacher and has the duty this year to see that visitors to Little World make some happy holiday memories.
Little World this year opened to the public on Dec. 1 and will continue through Dec. 14 in the marketing classroom at HHS.
And while he is the teacher of these students, Greer is quick to point out this is a student-led undertaking.
“This whole project includes about 100 kids,” he said. “I have four different classes — three introduction to business classes and one marketing II. Everybody gets involved with Little World, from setting it up to design of the room and marketing.”
Greer especially appreciates the senior leadership of Shelby Wooten, who has worked at Little World each year of her high school career. She is a DECA state officer.
“She has been my go-to with this,” Greer said, adding that so has former marketing teacher Holly Whitehead. “They have done a fantastic job.”
Work started back in October when Greer and his students made their order for products to sell. The gadgets, nail kits, coloring books and other products arrived in late October; the next order of business was inventory. For the past few weeks it’s been all bout decorating and wrapping the gifts.
“We have wrapped 1,500 presents this year,” Greer estimated. “They have done a fantastic job.”
The gifts ready for purchase range in price from $2 to $20. The inventory includes everything from kitchen utensils to tools, makeup, sporting equipment, fleece blankets, photo frames, bath bombs and more. There is a children’s table of gifts for the little ones and even items to purchase for pets.
In the days leading up to the opening of Little World, Greer’s students worked on ways to get the word out. That included posting on social media sites like Facebook, visiting area elementary schools and distributing flyers and making sure signs were placed outside to lead visitors to the exact location. Carpentry students made wooden signs to point the way.
This is the 36th year for the popular event, Greer said. Last year looked a little different due to COVID-19. Families had to wait in their cars. This year, things are back to normal, Greer said.
The money raised after expenses will go back to DECA for state competitions, the teacher said. Some of the funds also go back to Little World to help replace worn decorations, etc.
Wooten and the other students were ready as the doors opened Wednesday, Dec. 1. She said each year has been special.
The best part, Wooten said, is “seeing kids come back each year after they have been before and remembering us and enjoying the experience.”
She added that her favorite things this year are the handmade Christmas ornaments made by HHS shop students. “They look great,” she said.
Class time is important for these marketing and business students, Greer said, but this hands-on project is the best way to dive in. From business plan to money managers, social media and customer service, these kids do it all.
“This is the mecca of hands-on activities,” he said. “I think it’s crucial for them to experience it.”
