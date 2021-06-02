Lisa Littrell has been appointed executive director of Community Options Inc. and will oversee operations and development in Maryville.
Littrell has more than 20 years of experience providing services for people with disabilities.
"People with disabilities deserve to live in homes where every person would be comfortable. I am proud to join an organization with a reputation for providing high quality support to each individual, regardless of the level of their disabilities," Littrell said in a press release.
Princeton, New Jersey-headquartered Community Options is a national nonprofit that provides housing and helps find employment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Maryville branch was established in April 2021 and two community-based homes already have been opened with a third home to open this summer.
In addition to Maryville, Community Options has Tennessee locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Franklin and Cookeville.
