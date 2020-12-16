Church of the Cove in Townsend will present a program of Christmas music as well as a live Nativity that will include llamas, sheep, goats and donkeys, events meant for families to celebrate the Christmas season.
Starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19, there will be live singing and entertainment in the new amphitheater. The church will feature some of the area’s best-known Christian artists, including Mike and Connie Clemmer. Attendees are welcome to bring a lawn chair for more comfort.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
For more information, contact the Church of the Cove office at 865-448-1929. The church is at 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend.
