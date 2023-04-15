Celebrating students who have changed their lives for the better, Blount County leaders in education, government and the legal system gathered Friday morning at the Capitol Theatre for the annual Turnaround Achievement Awards.
As a fifth grader, one award recipient had such behavior issues it took multiple educators to de-escalate a situation. Another teen suffered from severe depression. Many failed multiple classes. Now their teachers, counselors and administrators describe students who excel academically, behaviorally and socially, earning A’s, showing respect and becoming leaders to their classmates.
The honoree from William Blount High School, Janet Stansbury, became the first in her family to graduate from high school, completing her degree in December, and now works full-time at DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc.
“This student had a very tough life growing up,” teacher Emmy Hunt said in presenting the award to Janet. “The odds were truly stacked against her in just about every way imaginable.”
Days after her sophomore year ended, Janet gave birth to a daughter who had health issues that required several surgeries and hospitalizations. The teen mom failed seven classes in her junior year.
Her senior year started with what some might consider a “perfect storm” of reasons to give up and drop out, Hunt explained. Janet not only needed to catch up academically and care for her child but also helped care for her father, who had serious health issues. On top of that she was working full time at a fast-food restaurant. “She would often work until 1, 2, 3 a.m.,” Hunt said, yet still catch the bus to school.
“She not only showed up, but she worked hard to finish,” Hunt said, calling the student’s drive and determination an inspiration. And, the teacher said, “she could often be heard giving other students a pep talk not to give up.”
“Every day she is working to make a better life for herself and her daughter,” Hunt said.
A photo of Janet’s toddler now sits in Hunt’s classroom, reminding the teacher, “that the work being done across Blount County schools on a daily basis is very important work,” the teacher said. “We aren’t just helping to educate and shape the lives of the students currently enrolled, but we are helping to shape the lives of those students we will have in the future.”
Models of persistence
A couple of the students struggled to adjust to school after taking classes online during the pandemic.
When Sarha Creel arrived at Maryville Junior High last September as an eight grader, it was the third school she had attended that school year, and she was dealing with stressful situations outside of school too, teacher Andy Herbert explained in introducing her for the award. Sarha kept showing up, doing her best and coming out of her shell, her teachers said. The student told them, “I just decided to be more welcoming to people.”
“A typical person in her situation would choose to be angry at their circumstances and the people around them. They may choose self-pity and give up on academics and any kind of social interaction,” Herbert said. “Sahra Creel has proven herself to be atypical,” he said, calling her a model of what it looks like to be persistent through difficulty and change.
Supported
A few of the students spoke after receiving their awards, thanking parents and others who have supported them. Eagleton College and Career Academy student Joey Roberts thanked his stepmom “for the hundreds and thousands of talks.”
“I might not have listened to them, but they stuck with me sometimes,” he said to laughter.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Troy Jenkins began Alcoa High School with “the grades of an honor student but the behavior of a rebel without a cause,” one counselor said. His transformation began at the district’s alternative school, and he excelled when classes moved online because of the pandemic, showing self-motiviation.{/span}
Marketing teacher Joy Gornto said Troy became a hardworking leader in the school store. He earned two industry certifications and graduated with state honors and distinction in December.
Accepting his award, Troy thanked the teachers and administrators throughout the room who stuck by the students and put forth extra effort for them.
Bob Kesling, the University of Tennessee’s “Voice of the Vols” served as the master of ceremonies and keynote speaker. Kesling shared the story of how, as a Cub Scout in 1962, he didn’t plan to make a car for the annual pinewood derby, figuring his brother’s would win anyway. Under pressure from the den mother, however, he completed a car at the last minute and won the race. “If you don’t compete, and if you don’t try, you never know how good you can be,” he told the students.
Costner Greene Attorneys sponsors the Turnaround Achievement Awards, which according to an article in The Daily Times archives began honoring students from the three public school districts in the county in 1997.
Steve Greene recalled that he was president of the local bar association when the American Bar Association encouraged its members to start such programs. Even when times were tough during the recession, Greene said, the firm continued sponsoring the awards. “We couldn’t abandon this program,” Greene said, his voice choked with emotion.
