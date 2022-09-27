Inside what looks like an especially bulky suitcase sits a computer tablet that helps shape governments. Voters will use that tablet and the suitcase shell that stores it to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 federal and state general elections.
With early voting set to start Oct. 19, the Blount County Election Commission began the process of testing the voting machines Tuesday, Sept. 27. The state of Tennessee requires that the commission test the machines ahead of every election, and ensure that the equipment will function properly when voters cast their ballots.
Four machine technicians — two Democrats and two Republicans — spent Tuesday at the Election Commission office testing, troubleshooting, certifying and sealing the machines. At certain points, the task is simply ensuring that every individual voting station is shut down correctly between uses, so that it will have stored battery life if the power at a polling place goes out during voting hours. But the overall task demands time-consuming due diligence from technicians, meant to guarantee that voting equipment is free from interference.
Multiple verification steps are required when dealing with the machines. One data point available to technicians is the lifetime ballot count from a machine — how many total votes have been cast using it.
“It’s like the mileage on a car,” machine technician Scott Blevins told The Daily Times. When technicians boot up a voting machine, that count appears on the tablet screen. Another number — how many votes the machine has recorded from a specific election — is also available.
As part of the testing process Tuesday, technicians cast fake ballots on each of the machines before zeroing them out, confirming that the counters are accurate. After they’re checked for accuracy and functionality, the machines are closed, locked and sealed.
“The only people with the keys are the ones that work in this office,” Blevins said.
Any time a technician opens a machine that’s been shut off, both that technician and another from the other political party will sign papers affirming that the machine has the correct number of votes recorded. The people who closed the machine last will also have signed documents attesting to the vote counts on the tablet’s screen.
“It’s another level of security,” Blevins added.
He showed The Daily Times how configuring voting booths works on election days. To get started, election officers will boot up a controller device, enter a code and select their polling location. A screen that reads ‘loading new election’ appears. Among a few other steps, officers will tell the controller that they’re ready to open the polls and assign each individual voting station with a number. Once the stations are assigned and the polls are officially open, voters can take a printed code from the controller to a booth and cast their ballots.
Individual voting stations “can only communicate with the controller” device Susan Knopf, Blount County’s elections administrator, explained.
Knopf noted that keeping machines secure is the core priority for the commission and stressed that the elections that take place in the county are secure.
“There are protocols and laws in place to ensure that the equipment is in our custody at all times, and it is secure and sealed and never, ever connected to the internet,” she commented. A voting booth is “an island in a polling place,” she added.
The testing process will continue on Thursday, Sept. 29. The last day to register to vote in time to cast a ballot in November is Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.