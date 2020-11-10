A Tennessee Air National Guard member who has worked at McGhee Tyson Airbase was taken into custody after more than 100 child pornography images were allegedly downloaded to online accounts associated with him.
Timothy Robert Byrd, 55, Wayne Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:08 p.m. Nov. 8 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released on bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
“We are aware of the allegations against a member of the Tennessee Air National Guard,” Lt. Col. Travers C. Hurst said in a statement provided to The Daily Times. “We are taking these allegations seriously and we are cooperating fully with the local authorities as they conduct their investigation.
“This is a civil matter and at this time any additional questions should be directed to the local law enforcement agency in charge of the investigation.”
An incident report filed on Dec. 17, 2019, states the reporting officer was contacted around Sept. 5, 2019, by a special agent with the Knoxville FBI office.
The agent told the officer about an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip he had received which “indicated 142 images depicting child pornography had been uploaded to a Yahoo account associated with the username olman739@yahoo.com and a Yahoo account associated with the user name love2lik69@yahoo.com,” the report states.
The agent obtained an administrative subpoena to request records from Yahoo related to the usernames. The registration and recent login IPs for one of the accounts were associated with the Air Force.
The agent also obtained an administrative subpoena to request records from Charter Communications, which was associated with one of the accounts. Charter indicated a Wayne Circle address for the subscriber, the same address investigation revealed as Byrd’s, the report states.
The investigation also revealed Byrd worked at the McGhee Tyson Airbase at the time of the report, the agent told the officer; he was listed as “a civilian employee” in the report.
On Sunday, according to a supplemental report, officers executed an arrest warrant for Byrd at his residence, where he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Blount County jail.
