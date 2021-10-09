They may have flown over Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina showdown Saturday, but the KC-135 aircraft and F-16 fighters trained over Blount County.
Friday, a crew from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base’s 134th Air Refueling Wing maneuvered a refueling tanker through the breaking clouds and into a dark-blue sky.
Behind them, F-16 jets from the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in South Carolina drifted into place. Staff Sgt. Jacob Whitten worked the boom, filling up the fighters’ tanks.
Less than an hour later, the planes dipped low over Knoxville and then in a tight formation over Neyland Stadium. It was a practice run for Lt. Col. Justin “J-Dub” Wilson and his crew which included pilots Lt. Col. Ashley Nickloes and Maj. Craig Henry.
The pilots were all Blount Countians in some way: Wilson is a Maryville native — though he lives in Knox now — and Nickloes and Henry live in Rockford, close enough to be neighbors, they said.
The big-event flyover Saturday may be what the public will be most aware of. But it was only the tip of the iceberg.
That’s what Operations Group Commander Col. Ron Selvidge explained in a briefing with members of the media before a two-hour flight Friday.
“What we do is not like riding a bike,” Selvidge said, employing extreme underemphasis. “It takes a lot of practice. Simulator training. But nothing replaces getting in the airplane and doing it for real.”
The fleet of KC-135 tankers at the base are workhorses. Some of them were built in the 1950s and some in 1960s and they’re still strong, sturdy and upgraded to the max with modern engines and instruments and a host of other tools.
They tote 200,000 pounds — about 30,000 gallons — of fuel to serve aircraft deploying all over the country and overseas. The nearly 30-year-old F-16 Block 52s, as Captain Joshua “Mosey” Rosecrans explained, are guardians.
Repeatedly noting how thankful the 169th is for the 134th — they cooperate often for missions — Rosencrans said the fighters “escort strike packages,” essentially guiding attack aircraft into combat zones.
“The F-16 is the jack-of-all-trades,” Rosencrans said. Later, in the air, the nimble jets flanked the KC-135 after a refuel, hovering in a way that made them seem almost stationary just beyond the tanker’s wings.
Then they dove and banked through the air, speeding away from the tankers, which were flying at about 315 knots — just more than 360 mph.
But the refueling is the real trick, according to Rosencrans who called it a “stressful” procedure, noting “And I have over 1,000 hours in the F-16.”
The refueling operation run out of the airbase is a vital service to many aircraft across the nation’s eastern regions, especially during 2021. Rosencrans said he just returned from sorties in Afghanistan — short back-and-forth missions in the country, which is currently seeing a lot of action.
The 134th’s 2021 stays busy escorting other jets overseas, — “downrange” as the pilots called it — filling them up in the air so that there’s no need to land between South Carolina and, for instance, the Middle East, a 9-hour flight.
It’s currently attached to an active-duty unit and is flying about 10-12 operations per week, according to Wilson. “Every week’s different,” he noted. “But we’re out there pretty much every day and every night.”
The 134th flies to Florida to refuel F-15s and F-22s. They go as far east as Charleston and as far west as Memphis. “It’s a different receiver every day,” Wilson said.
And they’ve been working these refueling lines for a long time. They’re still on mission Nobel Eagle, for instance, an operation that started Sept. 11, 2001, which Selvidge pointed out as he described the unit’s interesting present and exciting future.
“We’re working every day to make sure that East Tennessee remains a part of any fight that our country was involved in,” he said. And for the base at McGhee Tyson, that’s important.
It’s expanding, with 10,000 more feet of runway and new hangar, set to open soon. That building will be able to fit the KC-135 planes for maintenance but it’s big enough to fit the next generation of refueling planes called the “KC-46” or Pegasus.
“We’re actively pursuing KC-46. We want that for our base,” Selvidge said.
According to spokesman Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, the base is a significant employment partner with its home county: 32% of the people who work there are from Blount, he said before the practice flight Friday.
“Like 85% come from about an hour’s driving distance from here,” he said.
The base has a lively and active recruiting program. “We’re always in the need for good people looking to serve in the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard,” Hurst said. He said those interested in serving should give the base a call, come out, see what it’s like: “Let’s see if we have a job that matches your interest.”
During the flight, Nickloes cycled out the pilot’s seat and talked about her family, life in Rockford, KC-46s — about which she wrote her master’s thesis — and her son.
He’s 18, she said, and wants to join the unit in hopes of flying someday, like his mom. Piloting in her family goes back generations.
After the flight landed and before the F-16 and KC-135 crews regrouped for debriefing, Maj. Joseph Atherton — who has been flying the “jack-of-all-trades” jet for about 6 years — praised the 134th’s work.
“I can’t say enough about the boom operators,” he said. “We fly to a certain point and they do everything from there.”
He said the practice run for the Saturday flyover was “great.”
“Again, it’s a testament to how great the guys are out here in Tennessee and it’s easy at this point when we all get on the same page,” Atherton said.
