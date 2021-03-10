Staying on your guard and relaying important information to authorities is vital in today’s world, a military veteran recently told fellow members of a local American Legion post.
Philip Boruszewski, 2nd vice commander of Tellico Lake Post 256 in Vonore, briefed members on reporting suspicious activity, his specialty during his career, a press release states.
“He explained to his fellow Legionnaires that with hostilities all around us today, it’s extremely important to stay on your guard, be alert and relay any information that could be important to authorities,” the release states.
Boruszewski cited multiple means by which citizens can report suspicious activity, including the SafeTN app, which is operated by the state and allows users to anonymously relay suspicious or criminal behavior, along with other safety concerns.
Examples of reportable incidents include: assault; sexual misconduct; bragging about an upcoming planned attack; threats of violence or planned violence; physical injury; and harm to self or others, the release states.
Boruszewski was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard and stationed in Memphis. He extensively studied the Mississippi River before dedicating his career to the Coast Guard’s homeland security program and the field of suspicious activity reporting, specifically.
“Speaking to fellow American Legion members, Mr. Boruszewski gave a detailed briefing of the upper & lower Mississippi River jurisdictions which includes 652 navigational miles with multiple locks and dams,” the release states.
