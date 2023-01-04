The office of Governor Bill Lee recognized a Blount County Army veteran for his service to his fellow veterans Tuesday night, Jan. 3. Johnny R. Titlow, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5154 in Louisville, has been awarded the Colonel Aide-de-Camp — the highest honor the governor’s office can bestow on a Tennessee resident.
Titlow was surprised with the award at one of the VFW post’s regular meetings in its lodge by former VFW Tennessee State Commander Lloyd Hansen and Blount County Commissioner Steve Mikels. VFW’s Tennessee state Chief of Staff David Brock was also present.
“This award is for outstanding achievements and dedication primarily to the service of veterans and outstanding leadership,” Hansen said. “He belongs to a number of veterans organizations including AMVETS. It’s a lifetime mission that he’s been on, as far as service to veterans.”
Titlow, who served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 2003, comes from a family with a longstanding tradition of military service. He is easily able to remember relatives who have served, and were even members of the post he now commands. But his life of service, he said, is not over. He is passionate about helping his fellow veterans, especially those suffering from PTSD.
“We have got to address this at some point. We’ve got to address it. And now, the whole country is looking at this from a different angle,” he said. “We have to step up and help out brothers and sisters with these problems.”
Recipients of the Colonel Aide-de-Camp must be nominated by a member of the Tennessee General Assembly. Titlow’s award was requested by Representative and fellow VFW member Jerome Moon, who was unable to attend the event.
Titlow, who previously held the title of sergeant first class, said he believes the award has meaning for all the members of his post.
“This post right here, 5154, you couldn’t ask for anything better. This is a home for many, many veterans. Male, female, we welcome them all,” he said. “I really don’t deserve this. I do what I do for the feeling in my heart — for what I want to do.”
The year has been a rocky one for the men and women of 5154. A summer storm destroyed a major portion of the lodge where the post meets, and the process of rebuilding has been slow. Chairs for the meeting were interspersed with buckets to catch leaks from the ceiling, and fresh lumber sits piled in the parking lot. But the spirit of the post lives on, Titlow said. His mission is to ensure every veteran in Blount County knows they have a home.
“You walk through that door and you’re not a stranger anymore,” he said.
Hansen said the award is all the more significant because it recognizes Titlow’s service to veterans. That path, he said, is often very lonely.
“It’s motivational I would assume,” he said. “But besides that recognition, it’s extremely important when it comes to any kind of volunteer organization. A lot of people put forth a lot of effort that many people do not become aware of.”
But when called colonel for the first time, Titlow shook his head.
“I’m not worthy of this award,” he said.
“Evidently, some people think you are,” Hansen told him.
Titlow is also the recipient of the Meritorious Service medal, the Governor’s Meritorious medal, the Outstanding Volunteer medal, and Army Commendation & Achievement medals, according to the 5154 website.
