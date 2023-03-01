Blount County native Sarah Seaton Myers published her first book, “Letters from Papaw: Stories from Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountains,” in June 2022 as a way to honor her late father-in-law, Leon Myers, and creatively preserve the stories and memories he had shared of his Cades Cove heritage.
She enjoyed the writing process so much that she has continued on her author’s journey with three additional books published since then, all with a Smoky Mountains theme. A children’s book, “The Smoky Mountain Fairy: A Story of Nature Preservation” was published in December 2022. A dystopian, alternative history series based in Cades Cove entitled “The Buried Reserve” began when the first book of the two-book series, “Below,” was released in October 2022 and continues with the second, “Above,” released on Feb. 22.
Learn about the Smokies
“Smoky Mountain Fairy” shares facts about plants, creatures and unique features found in the Great Smoky Mountains through the eyes of Mariah, a magical mountain fairy, who works with her sisters to protect and preserve the beauty of the mountains. Children also discover ways they can help with conservation efforts.
As a homeschool mom, Myers and her children, ages 4, 7, 10 and 13, enjoy nature study and being outdoors as much as possible. “We love going to the mountains, and obviously we have that Cades Cove heritage from Leon,” she said. “The book formed based on what I enjoy, what my children enjoy, and also the type of books I like to read to my kids,” those that not only teach the children, but are beautiful, interesting and hold the children’s attention. “These are the kinds of books I want to write.” In addition to the text, Myers created all the illustrations digitally, using vibrant colors that give the appearance of a watercolor painting.
She is currently working on a second book in the same style, geared toward children’s first hikes in the Smokies. She hopes to release it sometime this summer.
“What if …”
The idea for “Buried Reserve” took hold as she researched Cades Cove history for “Letters from Papaw.” John and Lurena Oliver, the first white settlers in Cades Cove, especially piqued her interest as she considered how apprehensive they must have been to move to an unsettled land with no other people around except the occasional Cherokee hunting wild game.
“I thought how scary that would be, and I thought, what if there was some nefarious reason to convince them to move up there?” Myers said. “What if there was something going on under the ground, under the feet of all these millions of visitors to Cades Cove now and they are none the wiser? Then I thought, how can that be? How could you have people living underground and no one know? I guess I have a better imagination that I give myself credit for because I just took the idea and ran with it.”
“The Buried Reserve” series is a work of fiction even though it follows some of the first generations of Olivers in Cades Cove. Later characters are completely from her imagination. “‘The Buried Reserve’ is an alternative history because there is a lot in the book that is true and locations that really do exist,” Myers said. “Anyone who enjoys dystopian or alternative history, and especially anyone from around here, would find it interesting and entertaining. For those who enjoy a good conspiracy theory, they will notice some conspiracy theories sprinkled throughout the book that might hit home in today’s environment.”
Myers and fellow local author Stanford Johnson will hold a meet-and-greet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Southland Books in Maryville. Myers will have signed copies of “The Smoky Mountain Fairy” and “Below” available; Johnson will have “Our Little Secret” and “At the Dead Hours of Midnight.”
Opportunities
Although Myers said she has always loved to read and had an interest in writing, she never seriously pursued writing until “Letters from Papaw.”
“That started it all,” she said. “My goal was not to write it and then multiple books after; my goal was to get these stories about Leon in a book and, whether or not anyone bought them, we’ll have them in our family. Then it opened up these other opportunities and it showed me that I can do this. I can be a good mom and teach my children and be here for them, but I can also make time to write. I think it will be interesting, a year from now, to look back and see what I’ve accomplished.
“I’ve only been doing this since May of 2022. It’s hard to believe all that’s happened, and I feel very blessed to have these opportunities. I’m dabbling in different genres, and everything I’m writing is things I’m interested in and I enjoy. I hope other people will, too.”
Myers’ daughter, 13-year-old Lyla, is also writing a book which she hopes to release in the fall. “She’s naturally talented in that way,” Myers said. “I’m excited for her and for all these opportunities God has brought to our family.”
