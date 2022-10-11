Arlene “Lena” Anderson knows exactly what is meant by the quote, “A hard fall leads to a high bounce if you are made from the right material (Author Unknown).” Her “hard falls” — a medical disability resulting in many surgeries and recoveries through the years, the death of her mother and the ending of her 10-year marriage in 2012 — could have disheartened her but instead, she chose the “high bounce” and found ways to realize her dreams of traveling the world and enjoying all the big adventures and small blessings life has in store.
Anderson, now a Maryville resident, has written about her experiences and observations while living in Europe, Asia, and South America in her recently released book, “Hard Fall, High Bounce: How adversity and resilience led to my decade of global adventures — and misadventures.” The 173-page book is available at Amazon.com and directly from the author.
Writing the stories
Anderson’s book combines travel, inspiration and cultural stories told in a humorous manner and is written as creative nonfiction, or true stories told creatively, she said.
The book came about as she reflected on the decade that has passed since she quit her corporate job in 2012 to pursue the life she wanted.
“As I thought back on those 10 years, I realized it was a milestone for me and also was a great story that could inspire other people,” Anderson said. “I had been asked by family members of patients and people who had gone through the type of surgeries I had gone through if I would write my story,” which began in her teens when Crohn’s disease resulted in a surgical procedure in which her entire colon was removed and caused the need to wear a plastic appliance, or colostomy bag on her abdomen 24/7 as a means of eliminating waste. Additional surgeries and recoveries have been done through the years, as well.
She wrote and published an article in 2017 detailing her personal story, so the book takes a different perspective.
“I really wanted this book to be about the travels and the adventures and the resilience, so since the 10-year marker was coming up, I started putting together stories and photos with them,” she said. Within six months, the book was finished and was released in July.
Anderson said her readers’ favorite story is “The Danger of Speaking French,” where one small slip of the tongue resulted in a hilarious, and embarrassing, situation. “I get the most comments from that,” Anderson said. “I will never attempt it again, I can tell you that! I can speak fluent Norwegian but that French almost did me in.”
She emphasizes the goodness of people wherever she has traveled, including a couple who helped her find a hotel in Beijing after a miscommunication almost left her stranded. As they heard her failed attempts to get information from a doorman, “From behind me, somebody says in English, ‘Do you need help?’ I was helpless!” Anderson said. “People are good. Sometimes you can trust that. You have to be careful, but trusting your gut is the important thing.”
Don’t give up
Anderson’s main reason for writing the book is to encourage others.
“I was not born with money, I did not have health necessarily, and I had built my life around two people who were gone,” she said. “Suddenly, at 53, I had the world open up and I was able to do the things that really brought me joy.
“The main point of this book is that they have possibilities, too, in whatever it is that they are looking for. When you’re down in the pits, it’s really good to know that this is not the end of the story. Just having someone say this to me was so important, and we can do that for each other. It doesn’t cost anything for us to encourage each other.”
Anderson is a speaker, writer, musician and cultural explorer who has visited over 40 countries so far. She held senior management positions in health care and academic settings for 25 years. While living in Norway, she led international sales for a startup software company and regularly performed as a musician in Irish pubs. Anderson served as faculty for Minnesota-based MBA Capstone Abroad courses, teaching and leading field study in the Republic of India, People’s Republic of China and Brazil. She lived in Zhuhai, China, where she was a lecturer for the business and management Division of United International College. Her work for an aviation company led her to the Knoxville area in 2018.
“What I spend my time doing now is songwriting and performing in between the travels,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s books are sold at Amazon.com and she has books with her when she plays gigs, including at The Abbey in Townsend on Nov. 4. On Nov. 5, she will play music and have a book reading at Neighborly Books, 106 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
