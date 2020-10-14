There are national and international days commemorating everything from breast cancer awareness to pets and ice cream.
One local man, John O’Neal, hopes we will add one more to our list — International White Cane Safety Day — which is today, Oct. 15.
White canes are used by blind people across the globe, and there are white cane laws in every state in the U.S. and in other countries. O’Neal, a Blount County native, has been legally blind since 1977 and uses a white cane to be more visible as he navigates in public. He said there are those who aren’t familiar with the painted walking stick.
O’Neal, 75, went to a doctor’s office recently and was asked for his drivers license; even through O’Neal was using his white cane, he had to explain to the receptionist he isn’t capable of driving.
O’Neal said it was his exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War that caused his blindness. As a member of the Air Force, he worked on the planes that carried the poisonous gas.
He has learned to adjust and attended the Blind Rehabilitation Center for veterans in Birmingham, Ala. He worked in the music business and produced shows through Standing Room Only Productions with his uncle, the late Jack Greene, in Nashville. He also went into the publishing business in Texas.
A song he wrote, called “Walking in the Darkness” tells his personal story of struggles and successes.
He just wants more people to know about this important day and to be aware of what the white cane signifies. It’s history dates back decades.
It was in 1921 that James Biggs, a photographer from England, became blind following an accident. Because he was feeling uncomfortable with the amount of traffic near his home, he painted his walking stick white to be more visible.
Then in 1930, Lions Club member George A. Bonham introduced the idea of using the white cane with a red band aa a means of assisting the blind. White canes were then made and distributed in Bonham’s city, Peoria, Illinois. Word spread to other Lions Club chapters everywhere.
U.S. Congress approved a resolution in 1964 designating Oct. 15 as National White Cane Day. The International White Cane Safety Day in 1969.
O’Neal is a member of a local blind veterans organization. He can be reached at 865-719-0015.
