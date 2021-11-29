Locally owned businesses in Foothills Mall are thanking customers after a massive weekend of shopping.
Local business owners said they exceeded expectations for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as the holiday shopping season officially got underway.
“We blew it out of the water this weekend. Friday was the best sales day we’ve had in the four years we’ve been in business,” Gentry Mercantile owner Barbara Gentry said. “Saturday and Sunday also both increased over last year, so it was great, it was really great.”
Gentry Mercantile was not the only small business in Foothills Mall that benefited from the biggest shopping weekend of the year.
“We did really, really well on Black Friday. We had a lot of new customers and there was just a really great energy, not just in my store but throughout the mall,” So Beautifully You Boutique owner Bobby Phillips said. “Small Business Saturday was a good day too.”
Owners from both businesses stressed the importance of big sales days like Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Phillips said the holiday shopping weekend helped his store navigate some of the challenges that smaller, locally owned businesses often face.
“As a small businesses with a small online presence, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are very important for us,” Phillips said. “They help give us that little ‘oomph’ so we can continue on through the holidays and the New Year when things get slower.”
Gentry said because of the massive turnout over the weekend, her store will continue to thrive through all of next year.
“This weekend, the support we got — it was huge,” Gentry said. “I honestly don’t think I was prepared. I expected a bigger crowd than last year but I wasn’t expecting what hit us. I don’t see us struggling for the year to come.”
While Gentry and Phillips celebrated the success of the holiday shopping weekend, both were quick to thank the community for its overwhelming support.
Phillips thanked not only his customers but everyone who shopped at Foothills Mall, expressing gratitude that so many people put their money back into Blount County, rather than making the drive to the massive shopping centers in Knoxville.
“The success of So Beautifully You is dependent on the community and I’m so thankful that we have their support,” Phillips said. “It was so nice to see the community come out and support the businesses here. Not just the small businesses but the big stores too. It was great to see people stay here and shop in Maryville instead of going to West Town Mall or Turkey Creek.”
Gentry expressed similar sentiments, thanking Blount County residents for not only showing up and shopping over the weekend, but for supporting her store throughout the pandemic.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the community. Ninety percent of the people I talked to said that they specifically wanted to support local business and shop local and I saw more of that this year than ever before,” Gentry said. “It’s huge for us. We have not lost any money during the pandemic, which is tremendous, and it’s really all because Blount County and people in the surrounding counties have been so supportive.
