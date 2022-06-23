The candidates at Blount Partnership’s Thursday, June 23 forum were united: they wouldn’t embrace division, they said.
The 15 candidates present — all running for election either to the Maryville City Schools’ Board of Education or Blount County Commission — individually replied to a question from forum moderator Dave Bennett asking about conflict and partnership. Eight of the candidates were Republicans and seven were Democrats. Each responded that they disavowed divisiveness.
The value of moderation, collaboration and the ability to see both sides of a political question was clearly at a premium during the forum. Tracey Farr, a Democrat and current candidate for Blount County Commission District 2, Seat A, commented on her own politics by saying, “I don’t have a crazy liberal agenda to transform this place; it’s transforming, and I’m just trying to keep up.”
Incumbent Maryville School Board member Julie Elder, a Republican, said that “the last four years, navigating what we have, we — the five members (of the board) — have no choice but to be collaborative in working together.”
Jenny Jordan, a Democrat running against current Republican Commissioner Rick Carver for election to Blount County Commission District 5, Seat B, joked about her own decision to contest Seat B. She chose it, she said, not because of an ideological dispute with Carver, but because, “Commissioner Anderson (District 5, Seat A) has known me since middle school. So, he has way too much dirt on me.” Jordan added that she felt a “variety” of opinions were essential to good government.
Democratic candidate for Commission District 6, Seat A, Phil Tiehen also argued that political diversity should be viewed as a net positive, saying that he was running to “try to give these folks a choice.”
Sometimes, Carver suggested, communication matters as much as the issues. He noted that he felt called to run for his commission seat when its former occupant failed to respond to a question he’d asked. He said he ultimately realized the previous commissioner had been right on that specific topic, but that he’d retained an appreciation for open dialogue. Responsiveness to constituent concerns, he noted, is a necessity.
The forum saw significant agreement among candidates as to the main issues facing officeholders. Comments from the candidates for county commission, especially, showed some striking commonalities. People from both parties stressed the need to check growth in Blount County, and several commented on a separate need to act on housing affordability.
Yet, given the chance to introduce themselves — Republicans and Democrats, native Blount Countians and transplants — certain distinctions were clear.
Candidates were given approximately three minutes to inform audience members of their biographies and detail the priorities they would pursue, if elected. Seated side-by-side at the event, Corinne Dooley, a Democratic candidate for Commission District 4, Seat A, and current incumbent Robbie Bennett, a Republican, will face off in the Aug. 4 election, and both worked to highlight their differences.
Dooley, who moved to Blount County from out-of-state, commented that her priorities would represent a break with the past. She said that those priorities include curbing development in the county to “preserve” its character, while also increasing housing affordability. As a retiree, she said, she would have time to devote to the job of commissioner. She would, she stressed, “be there.”
A native Blount County resident, Robbie Bennett at times addressed Dooley directly, saying that any of his absences from commission meetings were due to outside obligations, including baseball coaching for Heritage High School. Explaining that he tries to order his schedule around commission meetings, he commented, “I do coach my son’s 12-and-under team, which is 12 kids with 24 parents, a lot of different people, so, yeah, I am gonna miss a few meetings, but I promise you: I’m always out there, I never hide.”
“I’m always available. If somebody calls me, I always call them back, even if it’s gonna be a tough conversation,” he added.
Robert K. Hanye, a Democratic candidate for Commission District 3, Seat B; Commissioners Earl McMahan and Nick Bright; Democratic candidates for Maryville School Board, Jeff Russell and Don Jones; Republican candidates for Maryville school board Isaac Simerly and Tom Dabney; and John Ross Conley, Republican candidate for Commission District 7, Seat B also participated in the forum.
